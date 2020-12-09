Beginning summer 2021, Mountain Bike the Tetons will offer a series of week-long, youth mountain bike camps. These new programs come as a result of cooperation between Mountain Bike the Tetons and the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation. For the past several years, TVSEF has offered popular youth mountain bike camps during the summer months and MBT has added summer programming on both sides of Teton Pass through their successful Sprockids program. TVSEF executive director Bridget Baumeister and MBT executive director Tony Ferlisi, along with their respective boards and staffs, have agreed to shift the bike-focused portions of TVSEF summer camp programming efforts to MBT.
MBT Executive Director Tony Ferlisi explained, “Bridget and I both focus our efforts intently to ensure that youth education and outreach programs continue to flourish here in the Tetons. Throughout the past year and a half, we jointly examined organizational programming, strategic planning and our respective missions and decided that in order for this programming to continue to thrive, a change was necessary. This shift allows our organizations to focus more specifically on our individual missions, to shore up programmatic resources and ultimately, it will create a more robust foundation for organizational partnership by providing specific benefits to families who participate in both MBT’s summer and TVSEF’s winter programs. We’re excited to see the year-round results of this shift and the opportunities that it provides for members of our community.”
TVSEF Executive Director Bridget Baumeister followed up, “Historically, every couple of years MBT and TVSEF have reevaluated our program offerings to see how we can best serve our community. With MBT taking a larger step into youth programming in recent years, it seems like now is the right time to make a shift. We feel this change will allow MBT to continue to grow and expand upon the youth mountain biking opportunities in the region. At the same time, it will allow TVSEF to concentrate on more ski and snowboard specific training in the summer months. Overall, MBT and TVSEF hope this change will help both of our organizations to focus on what we do best and to provide the best offerings to our community.”
2021 MBT youth mountain bike camp curriculum and structure will closely resemble past TVSEF summer camps with some exciting changes and the addition of new adult programming in the works. Local coaches Lauren Hugo and Celeste Young will continue overseeing these summer camps in partnership with additional instructors and alongside MBT staff and board.
Registration for all 2021 Mountain Bike the Tetons summer programs will open March 1, 2021 and information regarding youth programming can be found on the Mountain Bike the Tetons website.