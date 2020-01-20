The Teton Valley community is encouraged to attend Friday’s Teton High Boys Basketball game for a special commemoration – recognition of the athletes and coaches who were Idaho State Champions in basketball in the years 1975, 1976, and 1977.
Their accomplishments four-plus decades ago will be recognized during an honors ceremony during half time of the Varsity Boys Basketball game against Snake River on January 24, 2020.
This follows up on the Teton High Redskin Team of 1976 being named “Legends of the Game” last year by the Idaho High School Activities Association. That team was honored at the State 5A Championship Game in March 2019. This week’s honor includes teams both before and after this group as all three were Idaho State Champs.
Those connected to the teams -- including cheerleaders -- and their spouses, will gather for a dinner being held for them prior to the start of the game.
Team lists include:
Coaches Lester Wade, Kendall Smith, Lincoln Hatch and Dee O’Brien (Tony Wade and Kay Wade have been included to represent Coach Wade).
1975: Varsity Boys Basketball team: David Breckenridge, Klay Kunz, Duane Jorgensen, Arlo Nelson, Jim Price, Rex Fullmer, Gary Furniss, Eric Green, Jim Parks, Don Wade, Steven Johnson, and Larry Bergeson; varsity cheerleaders: Bobbie Bean Douglass, Dianna Dayton Hansen, Peggy Letham Hawkins, Leslee Rammell Bergeson, and Leslie Hatch Cooper.
1976: Varsity Boys Basketball team: Larry Bergeson, Neil Hillman, Jim Price, Klay Kunz, Eric Green, Don Wade, David Breckenridge, Gary Furniss, Kelly Park, Dr. Brad Smith, Van Price, Trent Casper, Randy Buxton, Bruce Schiess, DelRay Hill, and Rod Hansen.
1977: Varsity Boys Basketball team: Ray Breckenridge, Don Dayton, Randy Buxton, Wade Treasure, Dean Kunz, Bruce Schiess, Dennis Beckman, Logan Ringle, James Murdock, Tony Beesley, Gary Furniss, Brad Smith, Neil Hillman, Steve McCulloch, Van Price, Robert Wilson, and Kelly Park; varsity cheerleaders Cindy Buxton Miles, Dawn DeFratus Lawrence, Betsy Green Calderwood, Trudy Green Treasure, and Wendy Wade Stoker.
The varsity game begins at 7 p.m.; regular admission fees will apply.
