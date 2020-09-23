Victor’s Tristan Hansen came home last week with an armful of hardware after winning one of the biggest titles in rodeo, the RAM National Circuit Finals Championship in bareback.
The national event is normally held in April in Florida, but because of COVID it was moved to Greeley, Colorado, and rescheduled for September.
The tournament-style rodeo draws the top 24 qualifiers from the 12 circuits around the country. Hansen competes in the Montana circuit and has twice won the RAM Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Final.
“It was a dog fight until the very end,” Hansen said of his winning ride. His preliminary rounds went well, then he drew “not the best horse” for the semi-finals. He and Trevar McAllister, a buddy from Montana, tied for fourth, meaning they had to face off in a tiebreaker. Hansen claimed a spot in the finals with a better ride.
“It was him or me,” Hansen said of McAllister. “I’d have been pretty stoked for either of us.”
The finals, as he said, “ended up going pretty well.” He drew a horse he didn’t know, Tic Tac, and rode it out for 89 points, a result he’s pleased with.
“89 is phenomenal,” he said. “If you score 90, you write that one down to keep in your book.”
As with everything else, COVID has made for challenging times on the rodeo circuits. With event cancelations, big names are showing up to small events.
“It’s hard to get some money won,” Hansen said. “The fewer events there are, the more entries at every event, more people, less chance of drawing a good horse. I just kept riding and staying in shape.”
Hansen was a national-level competitor on the Teton High rodeo team, then continued his streak as a star on the University of Montana Western rodeo team. After graduating college he stayed in Dillon, but came back to Victor to help out his family when COVID hit.
“I went pretty hard last year, traveled a lot by myself because a lot of my friends were injured,” he said. “It’s part of the sport, you get injured sooner or later.”
The 2020 Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals will be held in Jan. 2021, as long as nothing changes between now and then.
“COVID put a bump in this season,” Hansen said. “If it keeps up it could be another hard year. Once hunting season starts I’ll take some time and do my thing, hang out with my buddies and relax and have fun. Then I’ll get back in the groove of rodeo.”