In 2018, after her first Winter Olympics, Alta native Jaelin Kauf visited Teton Middle School to speak with students about her background as a world-class mogul skier. Kauf has again been named to the US Olympic roster for 2022.
TVN File Photo/Julia Tellman
Breezy Johnson at the finish of a World Cup downhill in Dec. of 2020 in France.
Both Teton athletes had their Olympic debut in 2018 in PyeongChang, South Korea; Johnson competed in alpine and Kauf in moguls. They are both now 25 years old.
In the 2018 Olympics, Johnson took 14th place in super-G and an impressive seventh in downhill. Kauf has finished in the top five in the world in her last four World Cup seasons.
“I want to be one of the greatest speed skiers ever and inspire a new generation of women in speed and sport,” Johnson says in her team profile on the US Ski and Snowboard site.
“It’s honestly hard to believe it’s already been four years since this photo was taken, and that #beijing2022 is less than 50 days away!!” Kauf wrote in an Instagram post on Dec. 20. “A very BIG thank you thank you thank you- Coaches, sponsors, supporters, friends & family, I can’t thank you enough. You’ve given me so much love and encouragement and I couldn’t do it without y’all.”
Kauf was at Grand Targhee, her old stomping grounds, on Dec. 21, spreading the love to her fans and getting some turns in.
