Three Teton Valley teens will be heading to Minnesota in the first week of March to compete at the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Junior National Cross-Country Ski Championships.
Jacob Collins, Peter Warner, and Nate Streubel all finished off their regional race calendar with strong showings at the Junior National Qualifier event at the Trail Creek Nordic Center in Wilson on Feb. 12 and 13.
The three skiers are members of the Jackson Hole Ski & Snowboard Club, but each grew up racing with the Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation Nordic team. JHSC has a large year-round Nordic program in which athletes run and rollerski in the summer and fall.
Melisa Streubel, Nate’s mom and a fixture in the local Nordic community, explained that Nate made the switch from TVSEF to JHSC because he was getting serious about competing.
“We have such a small team over here and not many families were traveling to races,” Melisa said about TVSEF. “Nate was also the youngest, so he wanted to be part of a bigger team and get to know those kids now. It’s great, he’s really exceled this year.”
Will Wicherski, the JHSC Nordic program director, acknowledged that Teton Valley kids have a tendency to migrate over the hill if they want to make the next step in competition.
“Peter and Nate trained with us all summer and fall and it was really cool to see their improvement in techniques and strength. Their commitment has paid off, and now they’re at the top of the pile in the Intermountain Division,” he said. Collins didn’t dryland train with the team, because he also plays soccer at Teton High School.
The Intermountain Division, composed of XC skiers from Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana, sends the top ten racers from each age group to the national championship.
Streubel, a freshman at Teton High, has been on the U16 podium several times through the three-race junior qualifying series; he took third in the Feb. 12 freestyle race in Wilson and finished the series in third overall. Warner, who is a junior at Jackson Hole Community School, finished the series in sixth overall, and Jacob Collins, a sophomore at THS, claimed the last qualifying spot in tenth in U16 after two top-ten finishes at Trail Creek.
A large contingent of racers from Jackson will be racing in Minneapolis; 13 total qualified, a record for JHSC. They’ll fly out as a team on March 4 and stay with their fellow Intermountain qualifiers. The week-long event includes a mass start freestyle race on March 7, a classic sprint on March 9, a mass start classic race on March 11, and a co-ed freestyle relay on March 12 (each division will be divided into teams of four based on individual results from the week).
This is the first shot many of these young athletes will have at national competition; the 2021 event was canceled due to Covid. Last season, racing for TVSEF, Warner tied for first overall in the Intermountain series as a U16 competitor. He and fellow TVSEF athlete Finn Eidem would have qualified for nationals if they had happened. Streubel took first in the division as a U14 competitor. Back in 2020, the national championship was happening just as the country shut down in mid-March, so participating teams had to return home from Truckee, CA, before the races were wrapped up.
“It’s good to have things back to somewhat normal again, and it’ll be great to ski against kids from around the country,” Wicherski said. “Going to nationals is an awesome reward for a lot of hard work. Kudos to all these kids.”