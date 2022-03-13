Olympic silver medalist Jaelin Kauf led five U.S. Freestyle Ski Team women into the top 10, finishing third in Saturday’s FIS Freestyle World Cup dual moguls in Chiesa In Valmalenco, Italy.
“It was a good day for Jaelin and a good day for the whole team,” said U.S. Freestyle Team World Cup Coach Riley Campbell. “Everyone skied really well, and Jaelin set the standard, just skiing like a savvy veteran.”
Kauf defeated teammate Kia Owens in the small final, who unfortunately crashed but is okay to grab the final podium spot. Owens finished fourth, Hannah Soar finished seventh, Tess Johnson eighth, and Olivia Giaccio in 10th. Elizabeth Lemley was 13th.
Despite a weather delay at the start, Kauf maintained her focus and put down some clean, fast runs while having fun at the same time.
"It’s good to carry that momentum (from the Games), and I think more than that, it’s just carrying the mental attitude I had at the Olympics of leaving it all out there and mostly just having fun out here," she said.
For the U.S. men, Cole McDonald was the top finisher in sixth. Dylan Walczyk was 11th, Brad Wilson 12th, and Nick Page was 14th.
Up next, the FIS World Cup Freestyle moguls season wraps up in Megeve, France, March 18-19, with an individual moguls competition under the lights on Saturday, March 18, and a final dual moguls competition on Sunday, March 19.