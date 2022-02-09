Long before dawn on Sunday morning, people crowded into the Tetonia Club to watch Jaelin Kauf, the only Wyomingite competing in the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, claim a silver medal in women’s moguls.
Scott Kauf, the proprietor of the club, was there to cheer on his daughter, as was her mother Patti and brother Skyler. But it wasn’t just family and friends with their eyes glued to the projector on Sunday; the community at large was invested in the outcome of Kauf’s second Olympics campaign and first time in the super-final.
The buzz had been growing for weeks; there were posters everywhere at Broulim’s; the school district included a flickering American flag display on its signboard; and the colorful cut-out Js that can usually be seen fluttering in trees in Alta seemed to have reproduced and migrated west into the Driggs City Plaza.
Kauf has been a top-ranked mogul skier for years, regularly finding the podium in the World Cup Tour. She competed in the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang but barely missed the top six. Since then, the 25-year-old skier, who lives in Salt Lake City, has only gotten better.
“The medal round was something I got emotional about last Olympics, and I got emotional at the bottom [today] when I qualified for that final round,” Kauf told Mackenzie Moran of US Ski & Snowboard. “I knew what was at stake. But as I was getting closer to being in the [start] gate, I just told myself what I’ve told myself every other run – ‘This is your day, go out there, have fun, leave it all out there and attack,’ and that’s exactly what I did.”
On the first air she threw a big backflip with a mute grab. Kauf, who is known for her speed on the World Cup Tour, clocked the fastest run of the day and her speed and amplitude on both airs earned her a score of 80.28.
The roar of the crowd at the Tetonia Club watch party was deafening when Kauf’s score flashed on the screen and the broadcast showed her entire face light up when she realized the implications of her strong performance. She had claimed the second US medal of the 2022 Games, and the first US medal in moguls since 2014.
The first person Kauf called after her final run was her mom. Both Patti and Scott were mogul skiers on the world circuit so they’re familiar with the highs and lows of competition.
“Being an athlete at the highest level is difficult road, with lots of demands,” Patti said. “Jaelin always feels like when she comes back to Teton Valley she can just be Jaelin, and enjoy being home.”
Kauf is a former Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation team member and grew up skiing Grand Targhee, so she has no shortage of fans in the valley.
“The community support for Jaelin has been incredible,” Patti said on Sunday. “So many people reaching out to wish her luck and cheer her on. I was amazed at how many people woke up at 3 a.m. on Thursday [for the first round of qualifying] and 4 a.m. today to watch her! Cheering Jaelin on with friends at Tetonia Club was one of the greatest experiences of my life!”
The World Cup season will resume in March. In the meantime, Kauf has a media tour (she'll be on the Today Show and Good Morning America either Thursday or Friday of this week) then a few weeks of breathing room and plans to return to Teton Valley. Patti said she and the family are cooking up a community celebration in April to welcome back the Olympian, as well as a Grand Targhee ski day and a speaking series at the local schools.
“Growing up in a small town is special because just about everyone knows you and your family,” she added. “So many people have been part of Jaelin’s journey, cheering her on in good times and encouraging her through the challenging times.”