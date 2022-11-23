For years, Americans have enjoyed combining food and football on Thanksgiving. Why not? After overeating, what better way to kick back and fall into the inevitable food coma.
The best part is, you can wake up from your nap, go back for leftovers or more pie, and lay back down right in time for the next game to begin.
The idea of having football games on the holiday was birthed way back in the late 1800’s.
Thanksgiving was declared a national holiday in 1863 by Abraham Lincoln. Thanksgiving games started in 1869, just 6 years later when the American Cricket Club played the Germantown Cricket Club in Philadelphia.
Football would takeover in 1876 with the Princeton and Yale football teams continuing the tradition off and on until 1881. In 1882, the thanksgiving game became regularly scheduled. The National Football League was founded in 1920 and they continued the Thanksgiving game day tradition. For a few seasons, there were six NFL games on Turkey Day, but three games is now the norm.
The Detroit Lions were the first to feature.
In 1934, George Richards, the owner of the Detroit Lions, was trying to draw more fans to Lions’ games.
Through his radio industry connections, he broadcast the Thanksgiving game over 94 different radio stations across the U.S and sold out the stadium. The Detroit Lions lost that year, go figure, but the Thanksgiving day game tradition stuck.
In 1966, Tex Schramm, the general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, followed suit and implemented the same tradition.
This will be the Lions 83rd Thanksgiving game and the Cowboys 55th. Unfortunately for the losing Lions (4-6), they’ve dropped five Thanksgiving games in a row. To many Detroit faithful, myself included, this is our super bowl.
Rarely does Detroit get the attention or TV time that big market teams garner, so this is their chance to shine. They’ll look to team standouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and Aidan Hutchinson, to upset the Buffalo Bills after dismantling a very good New York Giants team 31-18 this past Sunday.
Josh Allen, A University of Wyoming alumnus and gunslinging quarterback for the Buffalo Bills (7-3) will look to connect with superstar wide receiver, Stefon Diggs. The Bills rebounded nicely this last week with a win over Cleveland 31-23 after coming off a tough loss the week previous to the Minnesota Vikings in the game of the year.
The Cowboys (7-3) have lost four of their last five Thanksgiving games. Victory may be in their favor though, as they have ousted the New York Giants nine out of the last ten times.
The Giants (7-3) will look for a big game out of quarterback Daniel Jones and standout running back, Saquon Barkley after coming off a disappointing loss to the Detroit Lions.
The New England Patriots (6-4) enter the Thanksgiving festivities for the first time in ten years. Some might remember the last game they played on Thanksgiving against the New York Jets which featured the infamous Mark Sanchez “butt fumble”.
The Patriots take on the Minnesota Vikings (8-1), who have won seven of their last eight games. QB Kirk Cousins leads the Vikes with Dalvin Cook at running back. Justin Jefferson, who many consider the best wide receiver in the league, will also feature for Minnesota.
Just to include one football pun, the option is there for a triple dip of football and stuffing.
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions on CBS at 1030 am MST.
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys on Fox at 230 pm.
New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings on NBC at 620 pm.
