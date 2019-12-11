The National Interscholastic Cycling Association announced this week the hiring of Victor resident Amanda Carey as Vice President of Programs.
“I’m excited to offer my experience and perspective to the management team to help guide NICA programming into the future,” Carey said in a news release. “As a long-time NICA head coach, I’ve seen first-hand the positive impact our programs have on student-athletes, families, coaches and communities. I look forward to working alongside my talented program team to help support and continue the important work our leagues, teams coaches, are doing to ensure NICA programs are inclusive, fun and welcoming to all.”
Carey has been the NICA Coach Licensing Manager and GRiT Program manager since September 2017. She has also been an Idaho League Coach Supporter and for the past fiver years is Team Director and Head Coach of Teton Valley Composite. Prior to her time at NICA, Amanda held multiple positions in non-profit organizations including time as both a development director and executive director with different cycling and trail advocacy organizations.
About the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA)
The National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s mission is to build strong minds, bodies, character, and communities through cycling.
Founded in 2009 as a 501©3 nonprofit, NICA develops interscholastic and community-based cycling programs for student-athletes and coaches across the United States. NICA provides leadership services and governance for local leagues to produce quality mountain bike events. NICA has served more than 40,000 student-athletes since 2009. Currently, NICA has 31 state and regional leagues and over 10,000 registered volunteer coaches who are working annually with over 22,000 student-athletes from nearly 1,000 high schools and middle schools in the USA.
