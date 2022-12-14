The referee’s whistle blew with :03 seconds on the game clock.
Much to the demise of the Teton Timberwolves home crowd, a questionable foul was called against Timberwolves point guard Grace Hogan, sending North Fremont Huskies guard Grace Heiner to the free throw line with the game tied 31-31.
Heiner could seal a win for the Huskies by making one of the two free throws, barring a last-second bucket by the Timberwolves.
Teton Timberwolves coach Pat Hogan was admittedly frustrated with the foul call.
“At the end, there was a loose ball and one of our players tried to get the ball when their girl is laying on the ground. That’s a really hard foul to call with :03 seconds left,” said Hogan.
“I don’t even know if she (Grace Hogan) fouled her... It’s a scrum. If someone fouls someone it’s a foul, but my player was getting pushed the whole way and would’ve gotten the loose ball if there wouldn’t have been an arm on her before we got to that (foul called on Teton),” said Hogan.
Heiner stepped to the line and missed the first free throw, flashing a glimpse of hope for Timberwolves fans.
Coach Hogan called a timeout for Teton, requiring North Fremont’s Heiner to think a little more about the second free throw.
It also provided an opportunity to draw up an inbounds play for Teton that would require going the entire length of the court for one last shot.
As Heiner stepped to the line for the second free throw, the home Teton crowd stomped their feet loudly on the bleachers, yelled, and hoped for a miss.
Heiner made the second free throw, silencing all but a handful of Huskies supporters and helping the Huskies take a 32-31 lead.
With :03 seconds on the clock, the Timberwolves inbound pass was deflected out of bounds by the Huskies.
On the second attempt, the pass went to Grace Hogan, who dribbled three times and launched a 3/4-court shot, which missed, ending the game.
The scrum for the ball with three seconds to go encapsulated what was a defensive battle the entire game.
The Huskies and Timberwolves both utilized a full-court press early on, making things difficult on offense, creating turnovers, and keeping scoring to a minimum.
Teton ended the first quarter with a 6-5 advantage.
Both teams continued the defensive game plan trading steals, blocks, fouls, and only a few made baskets throughout the second quarter.
North Fremont went into halftime with a 15-14 lead.
The Huskies scored an early bucket in the 3rd quarter to go up 17-14, but the Timberwolves responded with a 7-0 run, capitalizing on a steal and lay-up by Grace Hogan, to go up 21-17.
Amassing their biggest lead of the game, the Timberwolves went ahead 29-22 with 6:40 remaining in the 4th quarter.
The turnovers and missed baskets however showed up, continuing to plague the Timberwolves.
“Our girls missed a lot of high-percentage shots around the rim. That hurt us.” added Coach Hogan.
“We had a lot of missed lay-ups. We couldn’t make a shot. It felt like we got tight. We came out in the 3rd quarter, got the lead, and then we couldn’t deliver a knockout punch.”, said Hogan with a sigh of frustration.
Speaking to the stifling defense of the Huskies, coach Hogan said, that they excecuted thier game plan well.
“I thought Ben Lenz (Coach of Huskies) executed his game plan really well. He slowed the game down. They tried to keep their hands clean and off of our athletes and did a great job of that,” said Hogan.
At the same time the loss for Teton was also on their own accord.
“I thought it was more about us missing shots. We had a lot of wide-open looks that, normally, we knock down,” said Hogan. “We’re heavy on the threes and when they’re not going in, it can be tough. They’re a big team, so we didn’t get it to the rim when we needed to. I thought that was the difference in the game.”
The stats reinforce Coach Hogan’s thoughts. The Teton Timberwolves shot 30% from the field, making 15-50 shots and 0-11 from three-point land. The Timberwolves average around four three-pointers made a game.
North Fremont Huskies shot 20% from the field on 5-24 shooting and one made three-pointer.
When asked about his thoughts on how the referees called the game, Hogan stated what he saw as a lack of calls going both ways.
“I thought there was a big disparity regarding fouls. The one at the end there. That’s the one that really hurts,” said Hogan.
The Timberwolves were 1 of 2 from the foul line. The Huskies had quite a few more attempts and were 21 of 28 from the charity stripe.
“It was a hard-fought game. Hats off to Ben and North Fremont,” said Hogan. “They did what they needed to beat us and that was slow the ball down and not let us get out and get active.”
“I’m surprised we weren’t able to get a few more steals. The way the game was officiated, there would’ve been more steals. It took the athleticism out of the game and shut us down,” admitted Hogan.
The Timberwolves responded nicely to the loss with an 64-32 victory over The West Jefferson Panthers December 7th. They then hosted The Snake River Panthers on Friday December 9th, only to fall short 50-56.
The Lady Timberwolves next travel to Arimo to take on Marsh Valley December 16th.
