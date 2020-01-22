Teton High School senior Kate Bleffert flanked by her parents, Michael and Christine Bleffert and Girls Head Soccer Coach Cathy Thomas, signed her letter of intent to play soccer for Northwest Nazarene in Nampa, Idaho. A midfielder, Bleffert led the team in the 2019 season and was named to the First Team All-Conference.
