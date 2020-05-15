Last week, Alta native and Teton Valley Ski Education Foundation alumnus Jaelin Kauf received the US Ski and Snowboard Freestyle Athlete of the Year Award.
Veteran moguls skier Kauf scored four World Cup podiums including a win to close out the season ranked third in the world. Kauf is consistently one of the fastest women on the moguls World Cup circuit and this season brought two new tricks to competition - a cork 7 and a back mute. Her athletic progression is a tribute to her strong work ethic and her desire to be the best at what she does - all contributing to her confidence on the course. Known as a team leader, she attributes much of her success to the strength of her teammates in always pushing each other. Kauf also won the award in 2018.
"There is so much that goes into what we do,” said Kauf. “I have an amazing support group of family, friends, sponsors and this entire organization that make it possible for me to do what I love and have fun with it! I love skiing and competing, and my passion for the sport is what continues to drive me."
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.