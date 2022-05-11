One season at the helm was enough for now-former Teton High School football coach Jeff Wilkes, who will be replaced by Jackson Hole High School’s David Joyce.
Joyce coached the Broncs to a 33-22 record over his 5 fall seasons, although that stat is a bit of a misnomer: After finishing his first season in Jackson 0-9, Joyce turned the program around to not lose more than 4 games in a season for 4 straight years.
The last two years were his most successful with the Broncs, finishing 9-3 in both seasons and making it to the state championship game both years. Two straight losses to Cody in those games kept the Broncs from winning the title.
Joyce has made a habit of turning around struggling programs. Before Jackson, Joyce coached two programs in Colorado (Doherty High, Battle Mountain High) and one in his home state of Arkansas (Mountain Home).
Joyce has lived in Victor for the last 5 years and with 3 sons (9th, 8th, and 1st grades), was looking for a way to work around the Teton Pass commute.
“We’ve lived in Victor for the last 3 years and in the last 5 years, I’ve gotten to know the quality of kids Teton has and how hard working they seem to be. Living over here the last couple of years made me want to make the leap over the pass if I could, it would be a better situation for my sons,” said Joyce.
All three sons started going to the schools in Idaho after the first quarter of the 2020-2021 school year.
“When they went to school I really learned how things were at Teton and so we just wanted to be a part of it,” said Joyce.
Joyce is looking forward to implementing a patient style of coaching, with the value of being adaptable held in high regard.
You gotta be adaptable to kids. That’s the main thing. You also have to have a true investment. When you invest in the kid and you are adaptable to their strengths and you put that all together and do that for every kid, generally speaking, you get better,” said Joyce.
“One thing we always talk about is stacking good days, good moments, on top of each other day after day,” he continued. “Stepping back and having improvements with each day, over time they add up. You just don’t take a shortcut and you do that every day and you just keep taking steps in the right direction and it happens.”
THS and JHHS have always been competitive, even if recent results point to a Jackson winning streak. Joyce never let those Broncs teams mail the end of the game in against Teton though.
“The last few years when we played Teton, we have had some good teams at Jackson. The last few years, you have to play all the way to the end. There is no quit in those kids and that comes from how they were raised, how they operate on a daily basis,” said Joyce of the Timberwolves.
After former coach Wilkes was hired last offseason Joyce had thought he had missed his chance to coach Teton. Any player or fan will admire his reasoning for sticking with Jackson last year.
“I had this awesome senior class at Jackson last year and I thought I missed my opportunity. When it opened up last year and Coach Wilkes got the job I thought that was it. I thought I missed out, but I couldn’t leave that group of seniors in Jackson as I had committed to them and I knew I had one more year there,” said Joyce.
Glenwood Springs, CO, and Lakeland High in Coeur D’alene both offered the same role, but Joyce delayed.
“I was just waiting because I heard rumors it might come open and I waited and waited. As soon as I saw it I contacted them (THS) because I really wanted the job and I wanted to be a part of it and I wanted to be at Teton.
As for next year’s timberwolves team, the priority won’t be short-term success. Joyce is looking to build a culture of success from the ground up, something that hasn’t come easy at any of his prior schools.
“I’ve been a head coach of 4 other programs and 3 of the four, we didn’t win a game because you have to lay a foundation. That is the first thing that we are going to do. We are going to lay a foundation of work, how you operate on a daily basis, and that gets the process going. Once you learn that and don’t take shortcuts then you can set up for long-term success like we’ve had at Jackson. That’s what we’re going to do right off the bat,” said Joyce.
Joyce stated that he doesn’t know if he’s ever inherited such a talented group before. That still won’t change his goals for the season.
“With that being said, I don’t know if I’ve ever had a team with this much talent in year one as Teton has. There’s some really good talent and I think that the team could surprise everybody,” said Joyce.
“We’re not going to try to win a few games at the cost of long-term success. First and foremost we have to get pieces in place and the foundation laid out so we can build this thing out for the long term where it’s repeatable year after year,” he concluded.