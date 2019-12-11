Cutthroat Hockey’s high school team started its season in early November and has taken part in several tournaments and games leading up to this upcoming holiday season. This is the second season the Teton Valley Cutthroats have had a high school team.
The team played their first games during a tournament in Jackson where they went up against Sun Valley, Jackson, Missoula, which ended in a 2-2 tie, and then Bonnecrest.
The team’s first games at home were against Bonnecrest and Skyline who both beat the team.
This past weekend the team traveled to Sun Valley to compete in their second tournament of the season. Teton Valley squared up against Canyon County first, Park City second, Bonnecrest third, and Park City again to end the tournament with a 1-1 tie.
“We have played ten games total so far,” said head coach Brian Green this week. “We do not have any victories. We do have two ties. But the team has played very well in the majority of their games.”
The Teton Valley team has two high school seniors finishing out their last season this year, Finn Adams and Trey Chadwick.
The team also has five juniors, Sam Allen, Oliver Dahlgren-Hundere, Nick Green, Wyatt Johnson and Tanner O’Brien; four sophomores, Ben Adams, Caleb Baird, Luke Gentry, and Kamden Schroeder; and eight freshmen, Jon Bredal, Porter Collins, Charlie Comfort, Matt Fisher, Aaron Heindel, Lucas Moore, Austin Vanskike and Peter Warner.
The team’s captain this year is Nick Green with Tanner O’Brien, Trey Chadwick, and Finn Adams coming in as alternate captains.
“This is Teton Valley Cutthroats’ second season with a high school team,” said Green. “They have a bit of a disadvantage in that they are competing against players that have had full ice seasons for many years whereas our players have basically had half seasons or less (depending on year and weather).”
The hockey team practices three days a week with two evening practices and one morning practice.
“The players work hard, never give up and along with the coaches are striving to build the foundation for a competitive high school program,” said Green.
The team’s next games will be Dec. 14 at home against Salmon High School at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 1:30 p.m.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.