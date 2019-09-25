It pains me to miss our harriers in action but this week I was on the road to Nebraska to run a race with a pioneer of the Teton High School program. Summer Orton (nee Schiess) raises Red Angus with her husband Daniel, and their lovely family in the Sandhills. She has her hands full, running a ranch and raising 4 lovely school-aged kids. She has recently returned to running after a long absence. To prepare for her half-marathon effort, she trains at 5:30 a.m., six days a week.
To watch her bust a 6 and a half minute PR at the Rattler Half Marathon in Valentine NE (that’s 30 seconds per mile improvement, mind you), was gratifying for both of us because it signaled that her self-guided preparations succeeded. As she did in high school, in the 90s, Summer diligently executed workouts toward her goal. On race day, results will reward or disappoint based on hard work when that is called for and restraint when that is called for but in endurance running, there is no shortcut to the finish line; not genetics, not nutritional supplements, not training secrets.
Our scholastic harriers were outside Ririe at the 7N Ranch for a curious blend of wide, flat, farm field stubble and narrow, steep single track on the adjacent juniper and sage foothills.
On Wednesday, the 18th, our JVs raced with our varsity athletes for the first time this season and that provides a great opportunity for the team to mix up the sequence. Generally, a team’s fastest 7 in any race constitute the varsity squad for the following week’s race. When JVs and varsity bust loose at the sound of the same gun shot, the JV runners who aspire to break into the varsity ranks, can see exactly what they need to do to make it among the scorers.
Coaches appreciate these combined races because a broad rank of athletes take risks that can lead to exciting changes. So it was that several of our harriers had great races while those who blinked, may have lost a spot or two to the up and comers.
This was part of the story for the Teton women having their best pack of the season. They were also helped by sophomore, Eliza Wilson’s appearance as a late-season addition to the squad. Eliza raced varsity last year so she brings some chops to a team that has been a lean in numbers.
Teton men managed to capture the third place trophy by breaking a tie when our 6th man, Brennen Bates, crossed ahead of Ririe’s 6th man. In fact, Teton’s top 17 all finished before the Bulldogs got their 6th man across the line in 106th position.
Jack Dobbs capitalized on the hills and finished 5th in a field of 126 runners. “I knew I could execute the downhills really well... When people came into my way, I passed them even if it was treacherous ground…”
Teton travels to Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls on Thursday, for the Dani Bates Invitational. The hilly course will expose them to conditions similar to what they will face at State. The JV races begin at 3PM and the Varsity races start at 4:20.
Teton’s Results at Ririe
Women’s varsity and JV: Sara Bagley, soph 22:40; Jenna Letham, fr 25:00; Olivia Schnell, sr 26:09; Amelia Wilson, sr 26:16; Eliza Wilson, soph 27:18; Brooklyn Godfrey, fr 28:47; Ripley Schultz, sr 29:57; Falena Hertz, soph 30:10; Liza Marcum, soph 31:29; Addison Hansen, fr 33:16; Macey Roberts, sr 34:06; Lindsay Simmons, fr 43:28
Men’s varsity and JV: Jack Dobbs, sr 19:13; Lance Safiran, jr 19:52; James Allen, jr 19:58; Noah Machen, soph 20:35; CG Woiwode, soph 20:42; Brennen Bates, jr 20:52; Sam Machen, fr 21:21.1; Seth Jensen, sr 21:21.9; Gavin Behrens, jr 21:36; Cameron Edwards, soph 21:44; Ty Terry, fr 21:47; Ben Adams, soph 22:05; John Woiwode, jr 22:22; Porter Collins, fr 24:20; Jacob Allen, fr 26:19; Hunter Wade, sr 27:10; Oliver McKellar, fr 27:33; Isaac Mattingly, soph 30:21
