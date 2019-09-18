Panel One: Caterpillar becomes wing’ed butterfly
I saw Brooklyn Godfrey change, grow, transform, and emerge from her cocoon.
Brooklyn Godfrey is a freshman athlete who has raced with uncertainty. That is until Friday, the 13th, when Teton Cross Country traveled to Freeman Park in Idaho Falls for the massive, Tiger Griz tournament.
At the Cardinal Classic, on September 7th, Brooklyn raced JV with reserve and self-doubt. When she attained a varsity spot, she seemed to feel that she did not belong but during a week of hard training, Brooklyn’s coaches encouraged her to see greater potential for herself.
Brooklyn Godfrey
As the women’s varsity was in the starting box Brooklyn seemed vulnerable but here was something new. She was concentrating, rehearsing a script in her head, digesting last minute instructions from Coaches Kaufman and Moosman.
‘anxiety won’t help you run faster but belief in yourself can.’
‘Use your teammates.’
‘Make some peace with the fact that you know this is going to hurt, a lot.
After the gun, Brooklyn held on to her teammates. As the race progressed, she found herself in coalition with seniors, Amelia Wilson and Olivia Schnell.
The three powered each other forward through the field, the seniors modelling the synchronicity that marks that mystical aspect of team: the recognition that we are all part of something larger than themselves.
By mid-race, Brooklyn was yelling at Olivia, now struggling to stay with the other two. Brooklyn became fierce in those few minutes; she forgot to be afraid and threw herself wholly into staying with Amelia, who, as Coach Kaufman would later recount, “just lit it up.”
Here’s young Brooklyn, wanting to help Olivia who’s slipping behind... Meanwhile, Amelia’s on a tear and here’s Brooklyn matching her on the first of five hills.
Watching her, I knew what she felt: ‘I can fly; I am flying.’
We spoke after the race and Brooklyn’s eyes were shining. “I did better than I thought I would…. It was in my first varsity race so I felt pretty confident but still worried, but my coaches were there the whole time.”
Panel Two: CG has a big day
Maybe we should change that to See? … GEE!
CG is naturally contrary. Wish him luck at the starting line and he will attempt to deflate your expectations by declaring he feels a little sick. In his determination to prove keen observers have placed too much confidence in him, sophomore, CG Woiwode has discovered in the heat of the moment that his coaches are right and he is wrong; he IS a skilled varsity harrier. Or maybe the sickness was just the 3 minute flu…
Now racing varsity based on his prior week’s performance, CG came into the final 200 meters, an uphill in long grass, which after 4800 meters, feels like dry sand dunes.
CG is 7th of seven Teton varsity men but in front of him are 3 of his teammates:
Noah Machen who may be the fastest sprinter in the sophomore class…
Finn Adams, Teton’s top man at district last year and second man at state.
And way off in the distance, his elder brother, John Woiwode, who was having a great day in his own right.
CG and Noah accelerate together and both switch to turbo mode, dispatching Finn in the process. See? … GEE!
John is so near the finish but he has spent himself in the best cross race of his career and he can do nothing as his little sibling kicks past him. John will still stride to the front of a 7-man scrum, chased every step of the way by Finn.
And at the very finish, CG will feel the heat of Noah, who countered CG’s effort with a burst of his own to lean by half a second into the line.
I spoke with CG again after the race and his philosophical clarity were refreshing, “Toward the middle and the end, Noah kept empowering me to stay with him ... even up the hills. That was the hardest part for me.”
Noah had an equally balanced view of events, “… It was nice especially since CG and I stayed together the whole way.”
“Noah kept empowering me to stay with him ... even up the hills. That was the hardest part for me.”
CG Woiwode
Panel 3 Reflection
This writer discovered something about cross country after being a devout student of the sport for 5 decades. I am fascinated by the devotion that good runners feel for their teammates--for their team as a unit. It is a bond that can only form when its individual members accept that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
Other team sports suffer from the weakness of the individual, understandably. If one player on a football field or a soccer pitch or on the volleyball court, has a moment of weakness, then the whole team may lose the serve or suffer a loss of yardage. Most team sports are zero-sum games.
Cross is unique in that on any given day and on any given part of a course, a harrier can perform below his or her best... Or they may exceed it, but a Personal Record (a PR) is a singular bold step into the unknown.
Endurance running is, by definition, epic. To have a good day, you must put yourself at the edge of pain tolerance and hold it there.
Is anything short of a PR, a failure? No, because in the process, you’ve helped your teammates.
Why would someone do this? Well, for the TEAM… for this larger cause.
And here’s where the uniqueness shines through: Like Olivia Schnell or like Finn Adams who gave their best that day but could not hold their positions and teammates passed by; How do they make sense of their role in a sport where the only judge is the cold digital display of a stopwatch?
We have aspired together, as a team. We pushed so hard, and for so many minutes that our vision has blurred. I came up short and yet I watched you triumph when you glided past me up the hill. It is your great day and so it is our great day. We are united in this, every race and in every practice. We are Teton Cross!
Finn Adam’s response to the dilemma states it sharply, “Overall, as a team I think they did really well I’m proud of all my teammates.”
Teton’s Tiger-Griz Results
Women’s varsity: Sara Bagley, soph 21:50; Jenna Letham, fr 24:00; Amelia Wilson, sr 24:51; Brooklyn Godfrey, fr 25:20; Olivia Schnell, sr 26:36; Ripley Schultz, sr 28:57
Women’s JV: Falena Hertz, soph 29:46; Liza Marcum, soph 30:36; Macey Roberts, sr 31:16; Addison Hansen, fr 31:18; Lindsay Simmons, fr 40:48
Men’s varsity: Jack Dobbs, sr 18:53; James Allen, jr 19:25; Lance Safiran, jr 19:32; Noah Machen, soph 20:01; CG Woiwode, soph 20:01; John Woiwode, jr 20:08; Finn Adams, sr 20:09
Men’s JV: Brennen Bates, jr 20:30; Sam Machen, fr 21:03; Seth Jensen, sr 21:09; Gavin Behrens, jr 21:24; Ty Terry, fr 21:28; Ben Adams, soph 21:33; Cameron Edwards, soph 21:36; Porter Collins, fr 24:43; Jacob Allen, fr 25:36; Hunter Wade, sr 25:40; Oliver McKellar, fr 25:41; Leif Russon, soph 27:32; Isaac Mattingly, soph 27:51
Freshman, Brooklyn Godfrey shouts encouragement to senior teammates, Amelia Wilson and Olivia Schnell at about the one mile mark of the 3.1 mile race.
Noah Machen leads teammates CG Woiwode, John Woiwode and Finn Adams on the approach to the last hill at the Tiger-Griz race this past Friday.
