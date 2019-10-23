State Champions!
The state championship race hasn’t been run yet and both the men’s and women’s cross country teams got word that they will be receiving the Academic State Championship trophy and banner this year, at the state tournament. This is not the same as winning athletic honors which will be determined by the outcome of a single race (one per gender) in Pocatello on November 2nd.
The trophy and banner awarded to academic state champions is decided by the average cumulative GPAs of all the athletes on a team that ran in a varsity spot at any meet during the season. For the men, at least, Teton’s racing strength is actually a disadvantage in vying for academic honors because with such depth, 10 GPAs were figured into the team average. A less competitive team with only 5 runners has a better statistical probability of scoring the highest average GPA. And yet Teton prevailed.
Receiving the state banners is a big deal. The women’s team will be claiming their sixth banner in the program’s history. Senior Amelia Wilson has now been on 3 of those state championship teams.
Asked to brag up her three-peat, Amelia deflected, “I’m super happy. … and I think it’s really cool that the guys got it for the first time. I’m really proud of them.”
She interpreted the women’s win this way, “We are balanced in our lives; we don’t just run fast; we also care about our school and other areas of our lives.”
Asked if the news caught him off guard, senior Finn Adams responded, “I’m not surprised at all. We have a really smart group of boys on our team.”
“I’m actually truly honored. I’ve never been a part of any state championship … and I think it’s awesome that we’re the first men’s team in Teton High School cross country history to win that award and I think it’s awesome that both the boys and the girls won it.”
Adams speculated on the effect the award might have on his team at the District meet, “All 10 of us also really really want to run at state so... I think it’s gonna help me be stronger. I think it’s gonna help my teammates be stronger and it’s gonna be a very competitive race and it’s gonna be fun.
How a meet is scored
It is an honor to be the first runner across the finish line in a 5 kilometer race (about 3.1 miles) and the top individual harriers are recognized in every race. But cross is also a team sport. So how is team scoring calculated?
Time is less significant in cross country than it is in track--a spring sport. Each runner earns points corresponding to his or her place in the results so the first place runner earns one point, 2nd place earns two and so forth…
The points for a school’s top 5 runners are added together for a team score; low score wins. A perfect score is 15 which is the result of one team capturing the first 5 places in a race. Unless a team’s 5th man can beat any other team’s first man, this is not a likely outcome.
If there is a tie, the position of 6th harriers from the relevant teams are compared and the fastest sixth man will break the tie. If one of 2 tying teams does not have a sixth runner, the team with six automatically wins it.
A complete varsity team has 7 runners: five scorers plus two displacers. Displacers don’t add points to their team but they can help their team’s score by pushing up the points of other teams.
Achilles Lightfoot and Apollo Talus finished as 6th & 7th men for the home team, crossing the finish in 25th and 26th, they effectively hurt the score of the visitors who’s fifth man, Joe Dirt finished 27th.
Displacers also strive to move forward on their own team’s roster. They can force the fourth and fifth men, Hector Atlas and Horus Argonaut, to race harder fearing that if they don’t, they will lose their scoring positions. In this way, a team that races in close proximity can really improve in a way that squads with greater gaps cannot.
This is where the Teton men excel and where the women show potential. Teton has a cluster of thinclads contending for those top 7 positions at any meet. And another 5 of our men are fighting to break in. There is no rest for last week’s stars. The tighter that pack races, the more uncertain will be the sequence of finishers at a race but that means every harrier will deliver his best effort.
To be competitive as a team it is important to see your crew put 5 across the line in rapid succession. Short of having 5 champions in your stable, having five, or preferable seven who train together and challenge each other for spots on the roster is what is required to be competitive at a large meet like the state championship.
Rehearsal is over
In preparation for the District meet our harriers are focusing on final preparations.
As Coach Moosman put it, “It is time to hone the blade and refine technique.”
Last week was a bye week and the team planned a Saturday outing to tighten the bonds that are so central to success.
On the afternoon of the day this paper hits the newsstands, our men will be trying their best to race with teammates and initiate moves forward. Every man that passes another team’s jersey, reduces our team’s score. If he can inspire his cohorts to move forward with him, they each can flip the scoring vis-á-vis opposing teams, en masse.
For the Teton women, solidarity among the athletes behind Sara Bagley is well established. The question will be, can that peloton of 6 keep Sara in their sights? If so, they will qualify as a team for the state meet and thus, be set to turn around on November 2nd and roll with the top teams in the state.
The district meet will determine the teams that will qualify for the state meet. Of those qualifying teams, individual qualifiers will be decided. It is hard to pack so much human drama into 20 or 25 minutes. Grab your vocal cords and your binoculars and join us for a good bout of cheering in support of a bright alliance of young harriers: Wednesday, October 23rd at the Targhee Village Golf Course; 530 Perimeter Road in Alta, Wyoming.
3A Academic State Champion team members:
Men: Finn Adams, sr, Jack Dobbs, sr, Gavin Behrens, jr, Lance Safiran, jr, John Woiwode, jr, James Allen, jr, Brennen Bates, jr, Noah Machen, soph, CG Woiwode, soph, Sam Machen, fr.
Women: Olivia Schnell, sr, Ripley Schultz, sr, Amelia Wilson (3rd time Champion), sr, Mackenzie Lee, jr, Sara Bagley, soph, Eliza Wilson, soph, Jenna Letham, fr, Brooklyn Godfrey, fr.
