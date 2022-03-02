Last weekend at Holt Arena in Pocatello sophomore Max Atchley became the first Teton state champion since Tanner Klingler won the 3A 106 championship in 2015. Atchley took home the 3A 113 lb. title.
Teton was represented in a state final three times this year as fellow sophomore Ryker Fullmer (3A 152 lb.) and Trey Klingler (3A 98 lb.) scored 2nd place finishes. It was Fullmer’s first loss of the season.
Remy Baler finished placed third in the 120 lb. weight class.
Teton wrestlers Oscar Egbert, Ryan Frey, Bjorn Lindquist, Jace Warsinski, Tucker Hill, Mikey Ball, Robbie Mcashland, Zach Moss, and Tucker Hill also competed, with each of them winning at least one match.
Luisa Araujo, unfortunately, had to forfeit after earning a late entry to the girls’ 106 lb. tournament.
“Overall our kids just wrestled awesome. Everybody went down and won a match, which is a big deal. You get down there and you’re dealing with the best,” said James Fullmer, THS Assistant Coach. “There weren’t any wrestlers that went out and didn’t wrestle as tough as they could.”
Amazing Atchley
Atchley won the title match by a 5-4 decision, a result that attests to a hard-fought win that came down to who wanted it just that little bit more.
“Max, he wrestled out of his head the whole tournament,” said Fullmer. “The kid in the finals was way strong. Max went out and battled and battled, wore him out, and outwrestled him.”
Sophomore Atchley started without scoring any points in the opening period of the final match against Wyatt Hei of Kellog, who scored a two-point takedown.
Atchley then added three points in the second period, with Hei earning one to tie the match at 3-3 heading into the final period three.
Atchley then scored two on a nearfall, with Hei scoring one on an escape. When the final buzzer sounded it was 5-4 Atchley, taking the title back to Teton Valley.
Fullmer has seen a defined sense of confidence in Atchley’s attitude this whole season, but particularly during the in-run to state.
“What I saw out of Max that was more different than anything, was Max’s attitude. He went out there with an attitude that he was going to take it,” said Fullmer. “In the last month he’s been working real hard, has had a great attitude, and it paid off for him.”
Placing four
In addition to Atchley’s title, Teton’s other top three finishers proved that even though they didn’t win, it doesn’t have to be a loss.
Ryker Fullmer’s undefeated season came to a heartbreaking end in the final match when life stepped in and said it just wasn’t meant to be.
“Some days just ain’t your day,” Fullmer said of Ryker. “It was tough for Ryker, we’ll just have to study him [Gooding’s Kayd Craig] a bit harder and figure out how to beat him. It’s only a loss if you don’t learn something from it.”
Runner-up Klingler and third place Baler also earned some high praise from the coach.
“Trey just went out and dominated up until the finals, other than that he had an awesome tournament and we’ll get him back next year,” said Fullmer. “Remy took third, beating a kid he lost to twice. It was the best he wrestled all year.”
Teton will be graduating only one of the 12 wrestlers they sent to state, senior Ryan Frey who wrestled 220 lb with sophomore Robbie McCashland.
“We’re excited,” said Fullmer of what next year can bring. “We’re losing one senior, and gaining a few freshmen that will help us.”
“I see good things next year, we’re going to be tough. We’re gonna go upset some teams in duals.”
When looking at district foes Sugar-Salem and South Fremont Fullmer wasn’t sweating the Diggers but mentioned South as a team to beat.
“We’ll be able to dominate there with Sugar next year, but South will be tough. They get a lot of kids back. They didn’t lose any of their studs so they’ll still be the team to beat in districts and state,” said Fullmer.
South’s team has newly-crowned 98 lb. champion freshman Boden Banta, who defeated Klingler in the title match.
“If we go into districts next year and come out with another three or four first places we could be out there on top. I don’t see it as being unbelievable,” said Fullmer. “It’s been a long time since we’ve had four kids place in the top three, that’s a big deal. To have three in the finals and one to take third, it’s awesome. The kids worked their butts off and I’m proud of them.”
Just because the season is over, doesn’t mean that wrestling won’t be on the team’s minds.
For a couple of wrestlers that will mean traveling and competing in other tournaments, but Fullmer stressed that the biggest difference between this season and next will be seen in the weight room.
“One of the biggest things we need to do as a team is to go into the weight room and get stronger,” said Fullmer.
He pointed to coach Russell Jardine as someone that will help strengthen the team.
“Coach Jardine, he’s a stud in the weight room, he has state titles in weightlifting that he’s just gotten in the last few years,” said Fullmer. “The kids need to get in the room with him.”