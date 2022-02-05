In the conclusion of a very fast Pedigree Stage Stop race, it was Quebec’s Anny Malo who claimed victory overall.
It’s Malo’s fourth overall victory in a row, and having entered the famous race only four times, remains undefeated after all seven stops each year she has entered the race.
She finished 17 minutes, 10 seconds above Driggs stage winner Lina Streeper. Cathy Rivest rounded out a sweep of the podium for our neighbors to the north. Malo and Rivest have a kennel together in Quebec, and Streeper hails from Fort Nelson, British Columbia.
Streeper’s team was the only one to finish the 28-mile course in under two hours.
2022 marks the first time the final stage has been held in Driggs. The race took place in the Big Hole range off of Packsaddle Rd.
Malo felt a weight off of her shoulders at the end of the race.
“First I feel a lot of relief because we really work hard all week and it's a big week,” said Malo. “Early mornings feeding the dogs and my husband Marco, he is working with me too, until midnight we’re taking care of (the dogs’) feet.”
It all becomes worth it at the finish line for Malo.
“I’m really happy, the dogs did just great, and it’s wonderful,” said Malo.
Driggs and the Big Holes offered a classic technical course, in stark contrast to the straightaway competitors had yesterday up the Greys River in Alpine, WY. The wide river road isn't as twisty and offers less elevation variance than the course on the west side of Teton Valley.
“I think dogs like that kind of a trail, it’s not as boring,” said Malo. “They're the same way we are and they travel in that kind of trail, they just like it.”
Blind corners, tight tree hallways, and switchbacks are common on the trails used primarily for snowmobiling. Malo chuckled about the challenges of the trail, which caught some of the other mushers out of sorts and off their sleds.
“You have to hold on to your sled and do switchbacks,” said Malo with a laugh. “But yeah it's nice.”
Those same corners and hazards were taken at faster speeds this year, due to the snow conditions that result from the sparse recent snowfall.
“Usually in Driggs, we have lots of snow and this year it’s kind of a faster trail,” said Malo. “Last year we had a foot of new snow in the morning so it’s really different.”
Finishing in Driggs also meant less travel for the teams, who had to drive back down through Alpine in years past to get back to Jackson/Teton County, WY.
“I liked it because we had less traveling between the stages this year so it was easier on us,” said Malo.
Malo will carry the momentum with her as the next challenges lie far to the north.
“We’re going to northern Manitoba in Canada for the next race, and then we’re heading for Fairbanks, Alaska so we’re gonna be on the road for three months.”
Stay tuned for more coverage from the conclusion of the Pedigree Stage Stop in next week’s print edition.