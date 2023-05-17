IMG_1602.jpg

Old garments await recycling through TVCR.

 Teton Valley Community Recycling

Single socks? Socks with holes too big to darn? Stained socks? Torn socks? We’ve all got some. While socks can be repurposed for fun things like sock puppets, rags, or hair ties, and natural fiber socks (wool, cotton, hemp) can be composted in your backyard, every household still has some socks they need to throw away.

Now, you can recycle those solo socks whose mates are never coming back through Teton Valley Community Recycling’s (TVCR) drop off sites at the Geo Center in Driggs or General Laundry in Victor. All socks must be CLEAN to be accepted at either drop off location. This will be an on-going collection, not seasonal.

