Single socks? Socks with holes too big to darn? Stained socks? Torn socks? We’ve all got some. While socks can be repurposed for fun things like sock puppets, rags, or hair ties, and natural fiber socks (wool, cotton, hemp) can be composted in your backyard, every household still has some socks they need to throw away.
Now, you can recycle those solo socks whose mates are never coming back through Teton Valley Community Recycling’s (TVCR) drop off sites at the Geo Center in Driggs or General Laundry in Victor. All socks must be CLEAN to be accepted at either drop off location. This will be an on-going collection, not seasonal.
TVCR hosts local recycling hubs for a wide variety of “difficult to recycle” items through our TerraCycle program. TerraCycle is a national company who works with product manufacturers to take responsibility for collecting and recycling the products they make with specialized recycling machinery. Items you can recycle at these special drop-off stations include:
Stop in to the Geo Center or General Laundry to learn more about the items we collect that are not recycled at the County Recycling Center/Transfer Station or curbside with RAD. While TVCR’s main goal is to help people and businesses reduce waste and find creative local reuse, this specialty recycling program helps collect some inevitable waste items, free of charge for locals.
For more information about this or other local recycling programs, please visit tetonrecycling.org. For specific recycling questions, never hesitate to utilize our free 24/7 Recycling text-line (208) 557-1193. Text your question or a photo of an item with your question, and we will get you a detailed answer on best local reuse, recycling, or other alternatives.
