Some politicians want to cut or eliminate social security, threatening to not raise the debt limit to stop all government spending, plunging the entire world into a depression. They mislead the public about how social security works and its solvency.
Nearly every American participates in Social Security. It’s not going bankrupt. Until recently (2021) Social Security collected more money than it cost. It’s funded entirely through dedicated taxes (your payroll taxes), taxes paid on benefits by beneficiaries, and interest from federal bonds purchased from surplus collected over the years – the “trust fund.”
Social security is prohibited by law from borrowing money to pay benefits. There’s about $3 trillion in bonds in the trust fund – Congress borrowed and spent that money on other things over the years.
House Republicans are eyeing cutting benefits NOW rather than redeem the $3 trillion reserves in the trust fund bonds. So payments would be reduced NOW rather than in 2035 when the trust fund will be depleted.
If left alone, Social Security can still pay roughly 80% from payroll taxes income after 2035. That amount could slip to 75% towards the end of the 75 year projection per the 2022 report.
Rather than cut benefits now, or in 2035 or ever, we should simply fix the program by lifting the $160K cap on earnings subject to payroll taxes = require the millionaires and billionaires to pay into social security at the same rate as the rest of us – 81% of voters support this option (88% of Democrats, and 79% of Republicans).
Nearly nine in ten Americans (85%) say Social Security is more important than ever to ensure that retirees have a dependable income. Moreover, Americans are willing to pay more to keep Social Security strong.
About 8 in 10 (77%) say it is critical to preserve Social Security even if it means increasing the Social Security taxes paid by working Americans.
An even higher percentage (83%) say it is critical to preserve Social Security even if it means increasing the Social Security taxes paid by wealthy Americans.
These findings hold true across party lines, age groups, race and ethnicity, and income levels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.