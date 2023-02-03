Some politicians want to cut or eliminate social security, threatening to not raise the debt limit to stop all government spending, plunging the entire world into a depression. They mislead the public about how social security works and its solvency.

Nearly every American participates in Social Security. It’s not going bankrupt. Until recently (2021) Social Security collected more money than it cost. It’s funded entirely through dedicated taxes (your payroll taxes), taxes paid on benefits by beneficiaries, and interest from federal bonds purchased from surplus collected over the years – the “trust fund.”

