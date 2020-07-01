There were 290 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between June 19 and June 25. Officers performed 61 traffic stops and 40 security checks of local businesses. There were two accidents and three DUIs.
6/19 — A woman called the sheriff’s office to report that she was receiving threats from another woman with whom her boyfriend had cheated on her. The involved parties were outside of the TCSO jurisdiction so the woman was advised to file for a civil protection order in Etna, Wyoming.
6/19 — A caller reported that his vehicle had been towed in Rexburg and he blamed TCSO. He was told to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
6/20 — Idaho State Police requested deputy assistance when a driver tried to evade ISP and drove into a ditch at 10 a.m. He was cited for second offense DUI and misdemeanor eluding an officer. The car had to be towed.
6/20 — A caller reported that a Chevy Cavalier parked at the Bates Bridge river access had smoke coming from the hood and flames coming from the bottom of the vehicle. Units responded and extinguished the fire.
6/20 — A caller reported seeing a man and a woman outside their call yelling at each other on Highway 31. Deputies were unable to locate the couple.
6/20 — A deputy observed a suspicious vehicle with California plates parked on Cemetery Road in Driggs. The occupants consented to a search and were cited for possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. The driver was given a verbal warning for having an expired registration and a broken headlight.
6/21 — A man was pulled over south of Driggs for failing to use a turn signal, failing to stop at a stop sign, and speeding. He was cited for DUI.
6/21 — Parents called to alert the sheriff’s office that their baby was having health issues and that they would be driving over the speed limit to get to the hospital as quickly as possible.
6/21 — A caller reported that she had gone to the Family Dollar and told by two little boys waiting outside that the store was temporarily closed, even though it was during normal store hours. When she called the store no one answered the phone. She said it seemed suspicious. The store later reopened.
6/21 — A caller reported a possible domestic disturbance happening in a neighboring residence. Deputies tried to contact the victim but she did not wish to cooperate with their investigation.
6/21 — Someone called 911 to report that their vehicle had broken down in the ACE Hardware parking lot. The caller wanted to make sure the vehicle wouldn’t be towed if it stayed there overnight.
6/22 — A caller in Alta reported that two motorcyclists had been in an accident on the way to Grand Targhee. Deputies and EMS units responded because Teton County, Wyoming units couldn’t get there fast enough. They found no evidence of an accident anywhere on Ski Hill Road.
6/22 — A caller reported that while she and her family were floating Bates to Big Eddy, they found an upside down, partially submerged kayak on the bank with a woman’s possessions in the boat, including her wallet, car keys, and phone. Officers searched the road for the missing person while Teton County Idaho Search & Rescue searched up and down the river through the night. An emergency contact for the person was eventually found, but he was unable to reach her. Officers learned where she lived and worked and finally found her safe the next morning. SAR was alerted that she had been found.
6/22 — SAR received a second call almost simultaneously because a caller was concerned that his father-in-law hadn’t returned from an e-bike ride in the Big Holes. The bike’s battery had run out of power in the Red Creek area and the man was out of food and water, but he eventually returned to the trailhead and SAR did not need to respond.
6/23 — A caller reported that a previous tenant was at her residence causing a disturbance and trying to gather possessions that had been left there. The former renter was served a trespass notice.
6/23 — A resident on Rammell Mountain Road installed large speed bumps on the road. The individual was given a written warning for putting debris on a county roadway and the bumps were removed.
6/23 — There was a grass fire near a Driggs subdivision. Units responded and controlled the fire.
6/23 — A resident in the Settlement reported hearing a very loud, house-shaking boom in the area. The source of the boom is undetermined.
6/24 — A hitchhiker in Tetonia was warned that hitchhiking is illegal in Idaho and given a courtesy ride to her destination.
6/24 — A caller reported that she heard what might have been gunshots in Victor. Deputies responded and a cyclist in the area advised that someone had been shooting fireworks. Deputies were unable to locate the source of the fireworks.
6/25 — A caller reported that his vehicle had been spray painted while it was parked in a Driggs lot. The graffiti appeared to be part of a larger pattern of spray painted cars. He wasn’t concerned about permanent damage but wanted the incident documented.
6/25 — A caller reported that her brother had come to her house intoxicated and angry about paperwork. She had him trespassed from her property.
6/25 — One vehicle backed into another in front of the Victor Valley Market. The driver responsible for the accident was given a field sobriety test but was not found to be driving under the influence.
6/25 — A caller reported that someone was lighting fireworks in Victor. Deputies were unable to locate the source of the fireworks.
