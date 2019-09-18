There were 324 calls for service reported to the Teton County, Idaho Sheriff’s Office between Sept. 6 and Sept. 12. Deputies performed 69 traffic stops, 15 public assists, and 57 security checks of local businesses. There were six accidents, one DUI and two stop-arm school bus violations.
9/6 — Report that a child had bruises on their bottom and legs from a belt from their father. Report taken and the case is under investigation. There is possible prosecution with the case.
9/6 — Report of a two-vehicle accident with road blockage. One person was unconscious and the passenger-side air bags had deployed. The driver complained of shoulder and arm pain. Ambulance was dispatched and courtesy rides were given to other passengers by Sheriff’s Office.
9/6 — Reporting party advised that a male was hanging out at the gas station for several hours and that their behavior was odd. The person was asked to leave the store a couple of times. Sheriff deputies responded and person was not at the station. Call cleared.
9/6 — Reporting party stated they could see white smoke at the end of the road near the forest. Sheriff deputies were able to detect a fire and notified the Forest Service.
9/6 — Vehicle vs cow. A driver advised that the cow ran off after it was hit. Sheriff deputies could not locate the cow that was hit.
9/8 — Report of a fight at the fairgrounds. All subjects involved left prior to the Sheriff deputies arriving. Those involved were not located.
9/8 — Traffic stop because bright lights were on led to possession charge. Sheriff deputies found methamphetamine in a plastic baggie. The driver was arrested for felony possession and taken to Madison County Jail.
9/8 — Two juvenile children that were molested by a juvenile babysitter. The case is currently under investigation.
9/9 — Report of a vehicle on fire. The front end was engulfed in flames. Deputies arrived on scene and fire units were able to extinguish the fire. There was no damage to surrounding structures.
9/9 — Report of a father making suicidal statements. Units arrived and made contact and were advised that the subject had calmed down. The reporting party advised they would call if something came up.
9/9 — Probation asked for assistance when they found a person on probation in possession of amphetamine at the a residence.
9/10 — Report of a school bus stop-arm violation. The School District submitted a video that shows a car speeding by a stopped school bus dropping off Teton School District 401 students. The Wyoming driver was cited for a misdemeanor stop-sign violation for passing the stopped school bus after it had stopped along Highway 33 and 4500 South.
9/10 — Sheriff Office dispatch received multiple reports of vehicle that left the roadway. The driver had dozed off and there was no vehicle damage. The driver did get stuck in some bushes. No injuries were reported and the property owner advised that the vehicle could be left until morning.
9/11 — Report of a vehicle that rear ended another vehicle. There were no injuries. The vehicle that caused the accident didn’t have insurance and the driver did not have a driver’s license. The driver was cited for following to closely to the other car.
9/11 — Reporting party advised that a person was making suicidal statements. Deputies responded and the person agreed to do a mental health evaluation and was taken to the hospital.
9/11 — Report of an individual making threats against an employee and an employer. Deputies spoke with all parties involved. The person making the threats agreed to stay away from the business and keep the peace. The individuals who felt threatened were given information for a civil protection orders.
9/12 — Report of a female driver that had left the roadway. The reporting party said they could smell alcohol on her breathe when he went to check on her. The driver agreed to a blood draw. She was cited for a DUI and bonded out after being processed through Sheriff Office.
9/12 — Report of female who walking down the highway and was stepping out into the roadway. Deputies were unable to locate the woman.
