Shacks on Racks, an organization dedicated to saving old houses and structures to move and repurpose them, faced one of its most unique challenges recently.

The challenge took the form of an old taxidermy shop, located in Teton County, WY, that was built in 1980. Most recently used as a taxidermy business, the shop was built by the homesteading Benson-Brown family.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.