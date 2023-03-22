Shacks on Racks, an organization dedicated to saving old houses and structures to move and repurpose them, faced one of its most unique challenges recently.
The challenge took the form of an old taxidermy shop, located in Teton County, WY, that was built in 1980. Most recently used as a taxidermy business, the shop was built by the homesteading Benson-Brown family.
After it fell out of use, the family then sold the lot (and the adjacent lot) to the Teton County Affordable Housing Department. The separate historic cabin also had an attached hydroelectric turbine that was powered by Cache Creek, the first hydroelectric turbine in Teton County, WY. The cabin and turbine will remain and be preserved.
The TCWY Affordable Housing Department will be using the lots to develop an affordable housing project, but it first needs the old taxidermy shop off the lot. That is where Esther Judge-Lennox came in with Shacks on Racks and offered to help find a buyer and a new lot for the cabin.
As time wore on, it became less and less likely that Lennox and her organization were going find a home for the shop. The structure would have needed to have been off-site by April 1st, which would have condemned the property to be chopped into 4-foot sections that would have been burned.
“Had this not had the opportunity to be relocated, it would have become firewood to the trash,” said Judge-Lennox.
At the last breath, Leo’s construction company of Jackson, the contractor contracted to carry out the demolition, came in and purchased the structure which will be transported to Victor and used for employee housing for the company.
“That’s kind of a dream come true that a contractor can see the value and reuse it. He’s going to re-erect it as employee housing for his construction company,” said Esther-Lennox. “It’s pretty defeating, our housing market in general. This has been a really positive way that I feel like not only am I blessed enough to give back, but I am blessed enough to be making even just a small difference. Every little bit goes a long way.”
“A lot of people liked the structure but did not like the idea of having to re-erect it themselves,” said Judge-Lennox. “It takes a village from the people who are interested in it to the people who just care so much that they talk to every contractor that they know, and we found one.”
Besides the purpose that will be served, there is another added ripple to the story that shows how the structure is coming full circle. Back when it was being built by the Benson-Brown family, they had run out of materials about halfway through and drove over Teton Pass to cut down timber for the structure. The logs were hand-hewn and then used to finish the building.
“Every house that gets moved is remarkably special, but this one is exceptionally so. The fact that the wood’s going back to Victor is pretty darn cool,” said Judge-Lennox.
Usually, the structures Shacks on Racks moves are moved intact. This one, due to its size, could not be transported that way, so Leo’s had to come in and carefully disassemble the structure.
“Moving things intact is a quicker process simply because we’re disconnecting it from the foundation and jacking it up to a height that we can put the semi-trailer underneath it. We also have challenges with height and width when we take them intact, whereas dismantled, it becomes just a more normal usage of the road, although it is way more trips and honestly, it’s just a lot more labor now that you have to take the roof off and then you have to number the logs to be able to appropriately put them back together. It’s a much more labor-intensive process doing a full dismantle,” said Judge-Lennox.
The structure represents the longest-running project that Shacks on Racks have completed and truly exemplifies the rewards of putting in a ton of work for a good cause.
“When I started this I had no idea what I was doing. Most days I still don’t know what I’m doing, and that’s kind of been this crazy beauty about this is… it’s ever-evolving. It started with me thinking it was a historical problem, but it’s not,” said Judge-Lennox.
She went on to point out that the newest house she has seen demolished was built just over 10 years ago, in 2012.
“It has morphed into so many things that to be honest, every time my mind is completely blown that we are moving this structure, that it’s happening,” said Judge-Lennox. “This has been the longest house structure that I’ve had available ever since inception. It felt daunting through most of the process, and I did not think that anyone was going to step up and have the capacity to pull this off with our labor shortages. We’re less than three weeks from the contract signing date. Mostly I’m just blown away that it’s happening at all.”
