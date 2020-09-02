Teton School District 401 has tentatively planned a one-night open house for the last two schools where bond-funded renovations and additions have been completed.
The open house will be Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 6-9 p.m., at Teton High School (555 East Ross Ave.) and Teton Middle School (935 North 5th East).
The THS addition and renovation project includes a 17,336 square foot addition and another 963 square feet in square feet in miscellaneous improvements throughout the building, including a secure main entryway. Additions include a new auxiliary gymnasium, two general classrooms, a science lab classroom, expanded commons area, extra shop in the VoAg building, and restrooms.
The TMS addition and renovation project includes a 9,106 square foot addition and another 994 square foot of renovations throughout the building. Improvements included a secure entryway along with an auxiliary gym, four new general classrooms, a science classroom, and staff, public and student restrooms.
In accordance with the school reopening plan, all visitors must wear a mask and practice social distancing as they tour the buildings during the open house. The district will confirm open house details based on how the first week of school goes.
“All six projects funded by the school bond – the new elementary schools in Driggs and Victor, and the renovations to Rendezvous, Tetonia and the secondary schools, are now complete,” said Monte Woolstenhulme, Superintendent of Schools. “These expansions will greatly improve the learning environments at Teton High and Teton Middle School. We encourage our patrons to see their tax dollars at work.”