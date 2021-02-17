The Teton County School District 401 Board of Trustees met for their scheduled February meeting on the evening of the 8th. Over the course of the evening, they covered a variety of topics and decisions.
• The board unanimously accepted an offer on the district’s property for sale in Driggs. The buyer countered the board’s first counter-offer with an amount of $455,000 cash for the property. A letter from the buyer indicated that he intends to utilize the space as a shared office facility for local nonprofit organizations.
• The TEA raised concerns that they are struggling to get substitute teachers due to the pandemic. Superintendent Monte Woolstenhulme also added that this issue goes beyond teachers and is also prevalent among other staff as well. Teachers and administrators are backfilling in the case of absences, from custodial to bus drivers, to paraprofessionals and classroom services. “We need help across the board,” confirmed Woolstenhulme.
• The TEA also informed the board that the state legislature is poised to approve two different sources of funding to return to the district. On behalf of the members of the organization, the TEA representative requested that the board plan to have public discussion and negotiations around how the returning funds will be distributed to teachers, and the un-freezing of the career ladder in the state. Though the legislature has not yet finalized these funds, the board agreed to schedule an initial planning discussion later in February.
• Superintendent Woolstenhulme gave an update on Covid policies, acknowledging that Governor Little moved Idaho to Stage 3. This shift allows for more people to attend sporting events, and also eliminates the requirement to clean the gym between games.
• The Board of Trustees heard a proposal from the District’s IT department to install a fiber network for the district’s internet needs. They noted that the need for bandwidth has increased exponentially over the years, and is now outpacing the amount that is available. Utilizing federal funding, state matching funds, and available pandemic-related funding, the district would ultimately be responsible for around 15 percent of the overall project cost. The board agreed to move ahead with the application process for these funds to undertake the project.
• After reviewing the top two suggested options from the Calendar Committee, the board requested further feedback from parents, specifically regarding the level of interest in beginning high school earlier in the fall than other schools. The board recognized that an earlier start date would allow for high school finals to take place prior to winter break, but that splitting start dates may cause some additional strain on families with students in multiple schools. The Calendar Committee will continue to explore the question and the board will make a final decision regarding the 2021-22 school year calendar at a later date.
• The Board of Trustees unanimously supported the addition of the plant facilities levy to the May ballot. The levy would afford the district $500,000 per year for the next five fiscal years. The funds would be used for purchasing new land for buildings, repairs and maintenance of existing buildings, upgrading to more efficient systems where possible, and the district’s fleet of buses.