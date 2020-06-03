Graduates of the class of 2020 from Teton High School earned just over $3.1 million in scholarships for the 2019-20 school year.
Finnegan Thomas Adams: Arizona State University— Provost, Distinction Award New American University.
Sage Kristen Ashton: Westminster College—Nonresident Dean’s.
Kinley Kathleen Baler: Southern Utah University—Alumni Legacy, Dixie State—Full Merit, Idaho State University—Freshman, Idaho State University—Step Ahead, Distinguished Young Women, National Honor Society, THS Academic Awards Banquet.
Jack Robert Bandow: University of Idaho—Silver Idaho, State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead.
Erick Michael Baum: Idaho State University—Bengal.
Kate Christine Bleffert: University of Portland—President, Gonzaga University—Dean’s, George Fox Merit Scholarship, Northwest Nazarene University—President’s, Northwest Nazarene University—Athletic, Colorado School of Mines—President, Colorado Mesa University—Distinguished, Oregon State, University of Idaho—Platinum, Idaho State University—Freshman, Idaho State University—Step Ahead, Rotary Student of the Month, Teton Booster Club National Honor Society, THS Academic Awards Banquet.
Parker Allan Bleggi: University of Idaho—Silver.
Verenice Bocardo: Phyllis Morey Memorial, Fall River Electric, Silver Star Communications.
Adelaide Hamilton Brinker: University of Idaho—Gold.
Annalea Brown: Utah State University—Alumni Legacy, University of Idaho—Platinum, Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead, Silver Star Communications, Fall River Electric, THS Academic Awards Banquet.
Trennedy Marie Brown: Distinguished Young Women, Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead.
Diane Cuellar Cabrera: Idaho State University—Road, Idaho State University—Bengal, Jovan Scholarship.
Tyler Anne Calderwood: Utah State University Nonresident Waiver, Utah State University—Service, Idaho Elks Lodge, Top Female Student National Honor Society, THS Academic Awards Banquet.
Dallin Charles Carson: University of Idaho—Platinum, National Honor Society.
Kyran Dean Cates: Idaho State University—Freshman, Idaho State University—Step Ahead.
Seth Marcus Christiansen: University of Idaho—Silver, Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead.
Shelby Colette Coburn: Idaho State University—Bengal.
Riley Boggini Comfort: University of Idaho—Gold, Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead.
Sage Irene Curren: University of Idaho—Gold, Distinguished Young Women Business Professionals of America.
Kylie Sue Driggs: Utah State University Nonresident Waiver, Idaho State University—Freshman, Idaho State University—Step Ahead, BYU Idaho—Thomas E. Ricks Grant, Modern Woodmen of America, Distinguished Young Women, National Honor Society, THS Academic Awards Banquet.
Natalie Ling Fassnacht: University of Idaho—Bronze, Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead.
James Don Fullmer: Idaho Opportunities, University of Idaho—Gold, Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead. Fall River Electric, Silver Star Communications, Idaho Farm Bureau.
Adam Jay Gutke: Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead.
Steven Shane Hawkins: Utah State University—Dean’s, Idaho State University—Presidential, Idaho State University—Step Ahead, University of Idaho—Platinum, National Honor Society, THS Academic Awards Banquet.
Mariana Hernandez: University of Idaho—Gold, Fall River Electric, Jovan Scholarship.
Dustin Robert Hess: Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead.
Sadie Lynn Hicks: Utah State—WUE 8 Semesters, Utah State University—Service, Idaho State University—Presidential, Idaho State University—Step Ahead, Boise State University, Young Eagles Blake Chapman Flight, Distinguished Young Women, National Honor Society.
Jarom Harris Jenkins: Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead, Silver Star Communications.
Brooke Rose Kaufman: Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead, THS Academic Awards Banquet.
Sayler Marie Kunz: University of Idaho, Idaho State University—Bengal.
Waklee Isabelle Kunz: Idaho Opportunities, Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead, BYU Idaho—Thomas E. Ricks Grant, Berry Oil—Ron and Michelle Berry, National Honor Society.
Aspen Lasson: Utah State—WUE 8 Semesters, Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead.
Caysea Savannah Lerwill: Idaho State University—Bengal, Silver Star Communications, Distinguished Young Women.
Carson Gary Marshall: Utah State University—Alumni Legacy, Idaho State University—Bengal.
Porter Stuart Marshall: Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead.
Dexton Matthew Maw: Dixie State University—Nonresident, Founders Academic, Dixie State University WUE, Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead, Fall River Electric.
Sidney Paige McCallum: New American University—Dean’s, University of Idaho—Gold, William Z Smith Jr.
Bradley Timothy McClure: University of Idaho—Bronze, Idaho State University—Bengal.
Lilian Jane McKellar: Distinguished Young Women.
Julia Catherine Miller: Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead.
Sheila Georgina Montalvo Muñoz: University of Idaho.
Mason Joseph Moore: George S. & Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation, American Legion 2019 Boys Nation— President Pro-Tempore, Business Professionals of America National Honor Society, THS Academic Awards Banquet.
Adele Marie Moulton: University of Idaho—Gold, Idaho State University—Freshman, Idaho State University—Step Ahead, Fall River Electric, Washington State Potato Commission, Berry Oil—Ron and Michelle Berry, Big Bend Athletics, 4-H Teton County Idaho.
Harrison James Moulton: University of Idaho—Silver, National Honor Society.
Sara Louise Olerud: University of Puget Sound, Montana State University—WUE, Western Washington University—WUE, Central Washington University—WUE, Colorado State University—WUE, Northern Arizona University—WUE, Northern Arizona University—Gold, Fall River Electric, Rotary Encouragement, Burger King Scholars Scholarship, National Honor Society, THS Academic Awards Banquet.
Amy Carmen Perez: Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead, Distinguished Young Women, Phyllis Morey Memorial, Fall River Electric, National Honor Society.
Summer Corrine Quinlan: University of Idaho—Platinum, National Honor Society.
Carson Keith Reiley: Utah State University—Alumni Legacy, University of Idaho—Platinum, Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead, Fall River Electric, Berry Oil—Ron and Michelle Berry, National Honor Society, THS Academic Awards Banquet.
Macey Ann Roberts: Utah State University—Alumni Legacy, Weber State University Alumni Waived, Fall River Electric, Terri Furniss Memorial Art, Distinguished Young Women, 4-H Teton County Idaho.
Antonio Rodriguez: Idaho Opportunities, Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead.
Christopher Micah Woodruff Schindler: University of Idaho—Bronze, Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead, Teton Education Association.
Nicholas Nephi William Schindler: BYU—Idaho Music, Idaho State University—Bengal, Teton Education Association.
Ripley Aleu Schultz: Changemaker Scholarship, Trustee Scholarship, University of Wyoming Cowboy Commitment, University of Idaho—Gold, Pritzker Scholarship.
Matilda Mae Sorensen: Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead.
Melyssa Mae Spaulding: Idaho State University—Bengal, Business Professionals of America.
Cambrie Ann Streit: Utah State University—Alumni Legacy, Utah State University—Leadership, Idaho State University—Freshman, Idaho State University—Step Ahead, Rotary Student of the Month, Steve Ellis Memorial, THS Academic Awards Banquet, National Honor Society.
Manuel Gilberto Susano: University of Idaho—Silver.
River Temple: University of Idaho—Gold, Idaho State University—Freshman, Idaho State University—Step Ahead, Rotary Encouragement.
Abigail Audra Thomas: Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead.
Evan Daryl Thomso: Idaho State University—Freshman, Idaho State University—Step Ahead.
Kyle Jess Thomson: Utah State—WUE 8 Semesters, Idaho State University—Freshman, Idaho State University—Step Ahead.
Kaylee Ann Tripp: University of Idaho—Bronze, Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead.
Hunter Ty Wade: Utah State University Nonresident Waiver, Fall River Electric.
Joseph Scott Waldron: Idaho State University—Bengal.
Tyson David Walker: Utah State—WUE 8 Semesters, Idaho State University—Bengal, Idaho State University—Step Ahead, Grant and Sharol Wilson, 4-H Teton County Idaho.
Treven Ross Warburton: Idaho State University—Presidential, Idaho State University—Step Ahead, Boise State University—Presidential, Teton Booster Club, National Honor Society, THS Academic Awards Banquet.
Amelia Louisa Wilson: Utah State University—Alumni Legacy, Utah State University—Nonresident Waiver, University of Wyoming Cowboy Commitment, C.C. Moseley 4-H, Distinguished Young Women, Fall River Electric, Silver Star Communications, Grant and Sharol Wilson, National Honor Society, THS Academic Awards Banquet.
Jazzlyn Clair Winder: Distinguished Young Women, Silver Star Communications.
