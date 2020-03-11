Sadie Hicks

Occupation: Student, Teton High School, Senior
What brought you to the Tetons? Because I technically live in Swan Valley, school brought me to the Tetons and I love going to THS. There is no high school in my town so most of my other classmates attend either Idaho Falls or Ririe high school. I chose to go here because my older brother came here and it was a better fit for me personally. Also, Ririe did not have a softball team when it was time to pick a high school. I am lucky to get to see all of the beauties of Swan Valley and also Teton Valley every day.
Your life motto for the moment: My current life motto is, “It really do be like that sometimes,” which is a teen slang saying. I know it is horrible grammar, but it is a very relevant and accurate statement in certain instances. As a high school student with a lot of extracurricular activities, I find myself having a very busy schedule. When I have an essay due, a preparation outline for my Communications class, an entire unit of online English due, a pre-calculus test, softball practice, and the Distinguished Young Women’s pageant all in the same week, I just say, “It really do be like that sometimes,” and try my best to get everything done. This motto also applies to softball because if I am having a really off day pitching or I strike out three times in the same game, you just have to say that it does really be like that sometimes and move on. Anyone can have ‘one of those days’ and this quote fits perfectly for times like that.
What do you consider your greatest personal achievement? One of my greatest personal achievements is competing in the Distinguished Young Women’s pageant last year. I dedicated many long hours to the DYW pageant and I am proud that I pushed myself out of my comfort zone. It was a lot of hard work and I stayed at my aunt’s house in Victor almost every day of the school week, so I didn’t really live at home for the months that we practiced. It was all worth it in the end because I had a lot of fun and became friends with the girls in the program. In addition to being one of the winners for the talent and self-expression portions, I placed third overall and got a scholarship for college which is super cool!
What do you consider your greatest professional achievement? As a senior at Teton High School, I have become involved in a lot of different things including softball, the student newspaper, student council, and National Honor Society. For our student newspaper, We Are Teton, I wrote and published an editorial about Idaho District 32 Rep. Chad Christensen which I am very proud of. I think it is very important that the younger generation becomes involved and informed on local, state, and national government issues. Through my time as a student, I have learned a lot about the government and when I looked into Rep. Christensen, I was appalled. His logic and way of speaking shocked me, so I read his entire web site and scrolled through his Facebook page to find evidence for my editorial. I think that it could be seen as a bold move for me to write what I did, but I think that he needed to hear it and I stand by what I wrote.
What motivates you? While grades are a big motivation for me in school, I personally strive to feel accomplished. I am the type of person who likes to do things themselves and to see something from beginning to end and when I don’t put full effort into a project, I always feel like I could have done more to make it up to my standards. Not everything can be perfect, but I try to make myself feel personal accomplishment and that I tried to my best ability on a project.
What advice do you have for your younger self? If I could, I would tell my younger self to not care about what others think. I spent a lot of my younger years comparing myself to others and not really being myself. Also, no matter how cheesy it sounds, you really do become who your friends are. I would tell my younger self to make sure that I am a good example for my friends and that I surrounded myself with good people and good vibes.
Where do you see yourself in the next five years? In the next five years, I will be through college at Utah State University and hopefully into whatever career I chose. As of right now, I have not nailed down my major; I am trying to decide between Marketing/Business Management or Pre-Med. I am really interested in online marketing and the graphic designing part of business so I think that would be a good option for me. I also did work experience at the Teton Valley Hospital last semester and became really interested in Anesthesiology and I have been slightly interested since about seventh grade as well. During work experience, I got to see what that job would really be like and I thought it was really cool so I am seriously considering going into that field. As of right now, I have to decide on a major, but in the next five years, I will either be in a marketing career or hopefully in Anesthesiology rotations.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.