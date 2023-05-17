Monday, May 22nd the Teton County Board of County Commissioners will hold a much anticipated public hearing on its pending impact fee ordinance.
Impact fees are fees collected on new development, which in turn are used to offset the ‘impact’ on county services for each specific development. Funds will go to services such as law enforcement, emergency services, pathways, and roadways.
The impact fees will be calculated based on a “fair and reasonable” formula, in which the fees will not exceed a development’s proportionate share. This calculation is outlined in Idaho state code 67-8207.
Development, depending on its characteristics, can also be subject to ‘extraordinary’ costs that are specific to said development.
Conversely, development impact fees can be lessened if there are specific contributions from the developer if it parallels with system improvements in a specific fee category. Developments can also mitigate impact fees through credit for qualifying land dedications. A written agreement will be required for these forms of fee mitigation.
Impact fees will be collected by the county before (or at the time of) the issuance of a building permit if one is required, at the time of construction if a building permit is not required, or at some other time agreed by the county/developer in writing.
If impact fees are not collected properly the county can hold building permits, withhold utility services, add interest or late fees to the impact fee amount, or impose a lien.
The impact fees collected will be deposited into a fund that will only be used to address service needs that arise due to development.
An impact fee advisory committee will also be created, with the intent of assisting the county with land use assumptions, capital improvement plan review, file regular reports on the implementation of the capital improvements plan and impact fee ordinance, and serve in an advisory role.
The committee will be made up of two or more members that are active in the development, building, or real estate community and two or more members that are not active in those communities. No fewer than 5 people can serve on the committee.
The impact fees for any typical development will be determined based on the ordinance’s fee schedule, which uses square footage increments to set the fees to be collected, barring extraordinary circumstances.
At the minimum, a 500 sq/ft dwelling would constitute a $2,560 fee. A 1500-1999 sq/ft residence would constitute $7,384, and at the maximum, 8000 sq/ft of livable space would require $12,399 of fees to be paid.
A full draft ordinance can be viewed at tetoncountyidaho.gov. The public hearing is scheduled for 1 pm in the BoCC meeting chambers on the lower level of the Teton County Courthouse in Driggs.
Written public comments may be sent to TCcomments@co.teton.id.us; Comments can also be mailed or hand-delivered to the Planning Department at 150 Courthouse Drive, suite 107, Driggs, ID 83422.
