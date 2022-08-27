The lights were turned back on in style Friday night at Mark Huntsman Field with the Teton Timberwolves beating the Jackson Hole Broncs 32-14, returning the Battle of The Tetons trophy to Teton Valley.
It’s the first time in 3 years the trophy was won by Teton, after a 55-12 loss last year at Jackson kept the trophy with the Broncs.
Teton’s notable departures from last season included CB and QB Braxton Hess, speedy wideout and returner Hunter Johnson, and bruising pass rusher Denver Arnold.
Jackson had the most turnover of the two programs heading into the game, losing three-time Wyoming all-state quarterback Sadler Smith and a long time rushing corps of Jeydon Cox and Brody Hasenack.
The main storyline coming into the game was that of new Teton Head Coach David Joyce, who also left the Broncs after last season. Joyce had taken the Broncs to two straight Wyoming state championship games in his last 2 years, losing to Cody on both occasions.
Play-by-play
The game started off with plenty of fireworks. Teton worked all the way down to the Jackson 20-yard line on the first possession of the game, where it fumbled the ball with Jackson recovering.
Just one play later Teton forced a fumble of its own, recovering at the Jackson 7 yard line. Running back Jack Joyce would punch the ball in from the one yard line. THS missed the point after. 6-0 Timberwolves.
Teton would get the ball right back after forcing yet another first-quarter fumble on the ensuing kickoff. After the Broncs defense sacked Teton QB Nelson for a 13 yard loss, the two teams traded punts.
After receiving the ball Teton worked all the way down to an inch shy of the goal line, where a huge Jackson 4th down stop temporarily denied Teton its second score at the end of the first quarter.
Jackson could not move the ball far though, which led to Teton getting the ball back. The Timberwolves would work the ball down to the goal line again, punched in on Nelson’s first touchdown of the game. 13-0 Teton after the P.A.T.
That would be the score at the half as the two teams traded grinding possessions. The slog of trading possessions would continue through the third quarter.
With 11 minutes left in the 4th, Teton would increase their lead to 19-0 after Nelson found receiver Ashton Brigg for a 21-yard touchdown reception, which the extra point was missed again.
After receiving the kick the Broncs would work down the field, scoring their first touchdown on a QB keeper by Owen Janssen. 19-7 THS.
After a well-executed coffin corner kick, and a simultaneous mishandling by Jack Joyce, Teton started the ensuing drive with brutal field position. Jackson had some momentum.
Teton would punt away the ball, and Jackson would quickly turn over on downs after switching into desperation, pass-only mode with 6:30 on the clock.
With Teton controlling the play, and the clock, the Broncs were up against the wall. They forced a Teton fumble, but the Bronc’s non-stop desperation passing would end up providing Teton a Thomas Huseveldt interception.
Heuseveldt wasn't done. After the interception, he grabbed the shovel and started burying Jackson himself with a blistering 45-yard rush all the way to the house. 26-7 Teton with 3:10 left.
Janssen passed for another late Jackson TD, but another Timberwolf made sure that wasn't the last score of the game. Teton’s Nelson couldn't help but beat the dead horse himself.
The home stands erupted when Nelson busted out a massive 70-yard rushing touchdown, punctuated by an acrobatic dive over the last defender and into the endzone. Easily the play of the game, it sent Teton to the final score of 32-14 with 1:24 left on the clock.
Teton’s victory lap concluded with a final interception of Janssen, caught and returned 15 yards by Max Atchley.
Coach’s Thoughts
Joyce, while busy getting handshakes and congratulations from seemingly every Timberwolves fan, stated that the game exemplified the rivalry between the two schools.
“For me, in the last 6 years now, that is a typical Teton-Jackson game where a team gets up, a team fights back, and you throw punches. It’s all I have ever known with these guys,” said Joyce.
The emotions were a challenge to manage throughout the contest for everyone on the sideline.
“We’re trying to just not focus too far ahead of us and just focus on the moment. When you do that you get good things, and you can let go of a good play and you can let go of a bad play. Slowly when that happens you start to execute a little bit better and you don't get too high or too low. That was definitely a struggle today,” said Joyce.
Those emotions were especially tough for Joyce, who saw plenty of familiar faces on the opposite sideline.
“You gotta pick one side or the other. You cannot be on the fence, and that’s the best part. You’re either Teton or Jackson,” said Joyce. “I want them to win every single game after this, but I wanted to win this one.”
Joyce, like everyone else at the game, was blown away by Huseveldt’s raw speed. He also praised Nelson and the THS defense when asked about the performance of the squad.
“Thomas Huseveldt can go zero-to-the-fourth-of-July like that,” said Joyce, with a snap of his fingers. “He has that switch.”
“Jack Nelson was making his first start at QB and I thought he had some great moments and some learning moments as well. Defensively, I thought we tackled better than was expected for a first game of the year. We missed some, but I thought we tackled better than usual for the first game,” said Joyce.
The Timberwolves head to Marsh Valley next week, and then come back home to play West Jefferson. Joyce needs to see a few things “cleaned up”.
“We missed some assignments. We gotta get our bodies right by Monday, hit the reset button, and forget the emotional game. Now it’s Idaho. We’re done with Wyoming, now we gotta focus on our state,” Joyce concluded.