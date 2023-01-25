...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches at valley floors and 12 to 24 inches on ridge tops and
elevations above passes.
* WHERE...Island Park, Centennial Mountains, Teton Valley and
Big Hole Mountains, including Victor, Driggs, Tetonia, Ashton,
Island Park, Pine Creek Pass, Targhee Pass and Raynolds Pass.
* WHEN...From this evening through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
1 of 11
Marci is a ball Python at the age of 9 years, and she has skin that is as smooth as silk and is a phenomenal best friend to the preschool children at the Mountain Academy in Victor.
This hoofed hombre, in the care of the Learning Academy, is a chilled candy bar. He loves his late 80’s mullet and he lives by the phrase “business in the front and a party in the back.” Yes, he gave that quote on the record.
Kokanee (right) is a 9-month-old great Pyrenees. She hasn’t been in Teton Valley long but fell in love her first day!! She loves long hikes and skiing. She is pictured next to her uncle Walter. Owner: Kaija Graves.
Mose is 12, Harry is 9, and Mose is Harry’s uncle. Gini Van Siclen got them in April of 2021 from the Jackson Animal Shelter. {/span}{span}When people find out we adopted them they’ll say “Oh you are so nice to adopt older dogs.” And we are thinking, “What do you mean, we scored!”
Ringo was born and raised in a pasture just outside of Driggs. He’s a true local and tried and true trail horse. He has let it be known that he doesn’t like to do anything else. He is always ready to jump in the trailer and I swear that he enjoys the views as much as I, Morganne Boag, do.
Bailey is 1 year and 5 months old. In the winter Bailey loves to spend hours outside in the snow playing around and admiring the Tetons. During the summer she spends her days chasing prairie dogs, running through the fields of tall weeds, mountain biking and going on adventures with Zola Albeis and her family.
Scooter is an 8yr old Rescue Dog from the local shelter who likes to ride and “Be in the Wind.” His favorite spot is the very dog friendly Royal Wolf. He also likes to visit friends and haul Arnold Farms potatoes.
Marci is a ball Python at the age of 9 years, and she has skin that is as smooth as silk and is a phenomenal best friend to the preschool children at the Mountain Academy in Victor.
This quiet riot at the Mountain Academy in Victor, Mr. T (not to be confused with his brother from another mother Ice-T), has befriended the Kindergarten and 1st grade students.
Whack, an adorable Angorran Mountain Goat, loves to spend time bouncing around and begging for crackers. Whack also has the power to turn into a ready-made sweater.
This hoofed hombre, in the care of the Learning Academy, is a chilled candy bar. He loves his late 80’s mullet and he lives by the phrase “business in the front and a party in the back.” Yes, he gave that quote on the record.
Lady loves the plentiful Teton Valley snow and enjoys when her owner, Sarah Niederbuhl, goes skiing with her. She loves hunting voles and marmots and can keep up on trail runs up to 15 miles.
Kokanee (right) is a 9-month-old great Pyrenees. She hasn’t been in Teton Valley long but fell in love her first day!! She loves long hikes and skiing. She is pictured next to her uncle Walter. Owner: Kaija Graves.
Paisley is an old lady filled with wisdom from her experiences. She is now known to her owner, Whitney Cammack, as grandma.
Mose is 12, Harry is 9, and Mose is Harry’s uncle. Gini Van Siclen got them in April of 2021 from the Jackson Animal Shelter. {/span}{span}When people find out we adopted them they’ll say “Oh you are so nice to adopt older dogs.” And we are thinking, “What do you mean, we scored!”
Ringo was born and raised in a pasture just outside of Driggs. He’s a true local and tried and true trail horse. He has let it be known that he doesn’t like to do anything else. He is always ready to jump in the trailer and I swear that he enjoys the views as much as I, Morganne Boag, do.
Bailey is 1 year and 5 months old. In the winter Bailey loves to spend hours outside in the snow playing around and admiring the Tetons. During the summer she spends her days chasing prairie dogs, running through the fields of tall weeds, mountain biking and going on adventures with Zola Albeis and her family.
Scooter is an 8yr old Rescue Dog from the local shelter who likes to ride and “Be in the Wind.” His favorite spot is the very dog friendly Royal Wolf. He also likes to visit friends and haul Arnold Farms potatoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.