...Strong winds will impact portions of Teton, north central
Caribou, southeastern Fremont, southeastern Jefferson, Bonneville,
southeastern Madison and east central Bingham Counties through 615
PM MDT...
At 523 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong winds associated
with showers and thunderstorms along a line extending from near
Ririe to 13 miles southwest of Swan Valley to near Blackfoot
Reservoir. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 45 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Driggs, Swan Valley, Ririe Reservoir, Blackfoot Reservoir, Felt,
Wayan, Palisades Reservoir, Victor, Ririe, Tetonia, Irwin, Henry,
Tetonia Research Station, Green Canyon Hot Springs, Heise, Pine Creek
Pass, and Grays Lake.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
If on or near Blackfoot or Palisades Reservoirs, get out of the
water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can
strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear
thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to
safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...45 MPH
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 10 PM TUESDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 410,
425, AND 476...
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 1 PM to 10 PM Tuesday.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 410 covering the Upper Snake
River Valley/Idaho Falls BLM, Fire Weather Zone 425 covering the
Middle Snake River Valley/Twin Falls BLM north of the Snake
River, and Fire Weather Zone 476 covering the Lemhi and Lost
River Range/Challis National Forest.
* WINDS...West-southwest sustained at 20 to 30 MPH with gusts of
40 to 50 MPH. Winds may be a bit lighter in southern portions of
Fire Weather Zone 425.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 16 percent.
* IMPACTS...Hot, dry, and breezy conditions will support rapid
wildfire spread and potentially long range spotting of embers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly based on any one or more
of these criteria for Southeast Idaho:
- Relative humidity at or below 15 percent AND wind gusts of at
least 25 MPH in the mountains or 30 MPH in the Snake Plain.
- Thunderstorm coverage of 25 percent or greater, without
specific rainfall criteria.
- Other high impact events deemed critical by the National
Weather Service and area fire management agencies.
&&
How much should elected officials be paid? This question was among many considered by our founding fathers, with Benjamin Franklin arguing strongly against any payment for public service.
He considered “ambition and avarice — or the love of power and the love of money” to be a dangerous combination in politicians. Others felt that moderate pay should be offered to enable normal, working class people to fill elected positions of government, rather than just the wealthy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.