Thanks to a concerted effort last year by local equestrians, Teton Valley is now home to the newest chapter of the organization Back Country Horsemen of Idaho.
Last summer Alta resident Michael Mulligan started encouraging riders of the valley to form a group to protect their interests, perform trail maintenance, support the horse rescue nonprofit HAPI Trails, and share their passion with others through clinics, competitions, and group rides. He saw an enthusiastic response from some 70 horse and mule riders.
Together the group wrote its own bylaws and procedures, and elected its officers in order to be eligible for admission to the BCHI. The state organization operates under the national organization, Back Country Horsemen of America, which works to protect equine access to pubic lands.
During a teleconference on March 21, the state board voted unanimously to approve the Back Country Horsemen of Teton Valley. Local members elected Jay Myers as elected state representative, Mulligan as president, Maggie Shaw as vice president, Dennis Craig as treasurer, and Melissa Pangraze as secretary. Membership dues are $40 per year or $60 for a family.
If COVID-19 health regulations are relaxed by next month, several members of BCHTV will attend a chain saw certification course offered by the US Forest Service.
“I do not doubt but that that we will be of considerable help to the Forest Service on the one hand while also protecting the great traditions of western horse culture on the other,” Mulligan said.
Mulligan hopes to host several group rides and trail maintenance opportunities this summer.
“We are living in uncertain times and there are lots of looming questions before us,” he said. “The good news about horseback riding, however, is that social distancing is required whether there’s a virus around or not. Safety on a trail always means keeping each horse at least a horse’s length away from the next horse in any case.”
Any riders interested in joining BCHTV should email Mulligan at mmulligan@thacher.org.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.