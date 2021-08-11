Hayden Haviland reflects on western upbringing, years guiding rides
It’s a beautiful morning in the mountains above Teton Valley.
Down away from the Grand Targhee base area, a lone cowboy saunters through his stables.
As Hayden Haviland prepares for the day’s rides, he takes a deep breath, looks up, and proceeds to collect the trays beneath each of his horses.
Haviland has spent the last seven or eight summers guiding visitors through the equine trails underneath the peaks of Fred’s and Peaked mountains.
Each year he and his family summer in Teton Valley and winter in Arizona, running horse guiding and training operations all the while.
“There’s a lot of good things in the western world,” said Haviland.
Sure, he’s got a Dodge pickup and an iPhone, but Haviland’s world is refreshingly not far removed from the days of the old west.
After experiencing a childhood where life lessons came as fast and hard as the colts he was breaking, he now uses those western ideals to guide him through life’s adventures.
“It teaches you a bit of humility and courage to take control of the situation and make sure you’re taking care of the animals,” said Haviland. “Finding that balance is definitely a good life lesson.”
Four Brothers
With numerous pauses for laughter, Haviland reminisced on how his upbringing shaped him into the cowboy he is today.
“It was a wild childhood, I loved it,” said Haviland. “Four brothers, a whole bunch of horses, and alotta acres. We had a little horse that, we were 50-60 pound kids, one of us would sit in the saddle, one behind the saddle, and one would stand in each stirrup and it was kind of our taxi.”
Besides the inevitable horsing around, horse training was a main source of their work.
The Haviland’s were no one-trick ponies however, and did work in many different western ways.
In years past the Havilands would migrate to northern Utah each summer, tending to what he called a living historical farm, where all the work was done behind the back, on top of, or close to a horse.
Old-school plows and techniques would eventually lead to some serious horsemanship skills.
“That’s where me and my brothers, under the direction of my dad, learned horsemanship and how to drive,” said Haviland.
Driving cattle that is.
In addition to the farm, the Havilands would stage gunfights, put on open-wagon dinner shows, and conduct “city-slicker” cattle drives and other traditional western activities.
“It’s a pretty unique situation that we had growing up, It was awesome and I really enjoyed it,” said Haviland. “My parents were incredibly hard-working, self-made entrepreneurs, and we got to work together and that was a pretty cool thing I didn’t quite appreciate as much at the time as I do now.”
As Haviland looked back into his past, ever so slight cracks emerged in his voice, showing how much it meant to him to be raised the way he was.
“I remember a conversation with my dad about choosing the culture that I want to live my life with,” said Haviland. “He just said you can make your own culture, and that always stuck with me.”
A Backyard Rodeo
With so much work to do, Haviland gained rodeo experience without ever having to leave the ranch.
“We didn’t really have to go too far to have a rodeo,” said Haviland.
With family always close by, no one was immune to some tomfoolery... Which usually came at the expense of one of the brothers Haviland.
“I remember times when we’d be out there workin’ on putting that first ride on a colt and my dad would do a kinda ‘watch this’ type thing and he’d come running out, throwing his hat at the horse, off we’d go buckin’ through the arena,” said Haviland with a chuckle. “He was tryin’ to get us bucked off all the time.”
“We had a lot of rodeo experience and as far as competing, we were competing as brothers. You learn quickly that sometimes it beats you up more to stay on than it does to get thrown off.”
The Havilands did cut their teeth rodeoing traditionally as children before they left the arena to go on to training horses and running a ranch as a family.
“As kids, we did a lot of rodeoing. All sorts of events, from five years old riding a sheep, slowly working your way up to little calves and then steers, smaller bulls,” said Haviland.
To the Tetons...
Haviland would eventually move his guiding operation on up to summer in Teton Valley, working with Grand Targhee to provide easy access for guests who were looking to add a more western adventure to their itinerary.
Originally, the plan was to stay in Arizona.
“I’ve had some other horse businesses down in Arizona and I was looking at purchasing another down there,” said Haviland.
Haviland then thought of leaving Arizona, looking for cooler summer temperatures.
He got in touch with a stable operator up at Targhee and found out that individual was looking to retire. Haviland then worked the deal, got in touch with GTR, and finalized the move.
“Arizona summers are pretty nasty, and so I got out of there,” said Haviland. “It was a great opportunity to get out of the summer heat, we chatted about it for a little while, I talked with the resort and everything kinda fell into place.”
Haviland recalled what life looked like during those early years in the valley, being sure to remember the ones that helped him adjust.
“Here this Arizona desert boy came up to the mountains and was lookin’ for some hay,” said Haviland.
“The first year I came up here I met the Wilsons who live down in Alta, Lauren, Abner, Meredith, Jim, they’re a big family here locally,” he continued. “Really down to earth, great people. They would feed ya if you’re hungry you know, and that’s just a pretty consistent thing you find throughout the west.”
… and Beyond
With roots in Arizona and summers in the Tetons, Haviland knows a thing or two about riding across the west.
One of his favorite experiences came hundreds of miles to our east at Custer State Park in western South Dakota. It wasn’t an easy choice to make though.
“That’s a tough one,” said Haviland. “Number one on the list was probably chasin’ the buffalo around on those green rolling hills in South Dakota, just absolutely amazing. It felt like a dream.”
“I can’t leave the Tetons out either, it’s gorgeous here,” he added.
Other locales Haviland has ridden include Silverton, CO, Monument Valley on the Arizona/Utah border, the Navajo Nation, and Tombstone, AZ.
“We’ve been really blessed to be able to ride all over the west really,” said Haviland. “It’s cool to ride in all the different terrains the west has to offer.”
Into the Sunset
At the end of the day, all these experiences have made Haviland a genuine individual and family man. Haviland married his sweetheart, Kaity, in 2015 and spends most of his time at home “always chasing my kids around.”
His dog, Valley, came back with him after a long trail ride near Monument Valley. She accompanies Haviland on every ride, signaled by the bell on her collar.
“Valley, my apprentice here, she’s three years old and I got her at about six weeks,” said Haviland as he gives her a good pet. “I don’t know if it’s the shepherd in her or what but she’s got a great relationship with the horses. They respect her and she respects them.”
Despite the immense time commitments that come with tending to the horses, going on rides, and being with his family, Haviland is sure to prioritize his faith and thank the Lord for all that he has given him.
“I try to be a pretty religious guy,” said Haviland. “I can be a rough tough cowboy, and still get on my knees and pray at night.”