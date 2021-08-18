Before I stepped foot in the valley for the first time, I knew that this would be no easy place to live. It was going to be an adventure filled with risk, reward, and, crucially, hard work.
I heard it best when months ago someone told me that Teton Valley either chews people up and spits them back out, or the stars can align and individuals that have a propensity to make their own luck thrive.
The ability to make your own luck is also something that the best photographers are required to have.
This shot of a Perseid meteor aligning perfectly over the Grand is a fine example of the need for that ability.
The work for this shot started well before the camera got put in the bag. Proper research is imperative, especially when considering exposure settings and shooting locations.
Astrophotography is something that I rarely set out to conduct. Light is a photographer’s friend, and dark, moonless nights are not ideal for an abundance of light. Not every camera and/or photographer can deal with the challenge.
I knew I needed to be on top of a mountain for this shot. Getting as far away as I could from light pollution was a necessity, as was being as close to the heavens as possible.
I settled for the summit of Fred’s, as Table was just too far out into the wilderness. It was also an easier and slightly more familiar trail, which helps with carrying a heavy tripod and camera gear.
After leaving the Targhee base area, I reached the top via the Bannock trail at about 12:30 am on August 12. I wouldn’t leave the summit until just after 2 am.
In those two and a half hours I would take exactly 385 exposures. The picture you see here was number 385. As soon as the shutter closed, I knew it was the one. Patience pays, and this was no exception.
Once you get the shot, especially one of this caliber, a flood of adrenaline hits. You can stand, but you can’t feel your feet. You can feel the left side of your chest beat like a bass drum at a concert.
Little did I know, this wouldn’t be the last surge of adrenaline to come before arriving back at my car.
The walk down definitely required more courage than the walk up. There is a big difference between hiking at 10:30 pm and 2:30 am with wildlife around. The thoughts never leave your head.
I did not take a single stop the entire way down the Targhee maintenance roads. The safety on my bear spray canister was off before leaving the summit. My right hand never let go of it.
Finally, I came to the bottom of the Dreamcatcher lift. To much relief, I could turn off my headlamp and loud music and collapse into my car. It was over.
I had pulled it off, and the memory of that euphoria will stick with me forevermore.
There was a lot of risk involved in this shot. I can’t deny it. Twenty years from now will I look back and think I was crazy for doing it? Absolutely.
But I will also think of my time in this valley, and the amazing rewards living here has given me.
Having a stellar shot to remember the memory never hurts either.