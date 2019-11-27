While many people complained about October’s record-cold temperatures in eastern Idaho, one hardy segment of the population was packing fishing gear and heading north.
The draw was Henry’s Lake north of Island Park freezing over earlier than it had in years. When the ice forms, people come running.
“This year there were guys out on it on Halloween. That’s just insane,” said Dennis Burling, an avid ice fisherman from Idaho Falls. During a normal year, the lake freezes over around Thanksgiving. “At Henry’s (Lake) the first two weeks of ice is usually red hot. You can throw anything you want at it. Even a beginner’s going to catch fish.”
Word travels fast in the ice fishing world. During the past few weekends dozens of shelters dotted the lake and hundreds of holes were drilled.
“It was like a city out there on the ice,” Burling said.
Chris Dougan, of Idaho Falls, tries to be one of the first to ice fish each season. He said the ice was only 2 inches thick on his first visit to Henry’s Lake this year. The thickness is 5 or more inches currently.
“I’ve probably been out there maybe nine times already,” Dougan said. “It’s probably one of the best years I’ve had out there.”
Dougan said, unlike some ice fishers who wear buoyant suits on thinner ice, he wears hand spikes around his neck to pull himself out should he fall through. He needed them once while ice fishing alone at Ririe Reservoir.
“I went to the wrong spot and the ice just gave out and I fell in,” he said. “It’s not the greatest, especially safety-wise. You probably should fish with other people, but I was up there by myself. I had the day off.”
Idaho Department of Fish and Game recommends that ice thickness should be at least 4 inches thick to be safe.
Eastern Idaho ice fishing destinations generally offer different types of trout, perch, kokanee and a few other fish. The draw at Henry’s Lake is the occasional whopper.
“I’ve hooked into some hogs this year,” Dougan said. “The biggest one I’ve pulled out is about 10 pounds. It was a hog. It didn’t want to fit through the hole very well. It fought for 10 minutes. It was crazy.”
After Henry’s Lake action slows down, ice fishers hope the other area reservoirs, ponds and rivers freeze over. Anglers report Island Park Reservoir, Gem Lake (on the Snake River), and some local ponds become destinations. Ririe Reservoir is usually the last to freeze.
“I’ve fished (Becker Pond at Ryder Park) before and it can be phenomenal,” said James Brower, regional communications manager for Fish and Game. “I’ve fished with my son there. We were fishing in maybe 4 feet of water, they weren’t big, maybe 10-inch trout but we were just hauling them up one after the other. ... I think my son was 10 years old at the time and he was having a hoot and a holler pulling them out of the ice.”
In a nod to ice fishers, Fish and Game recently announced stocking 1,100 rainbow trout in Mosquito Flats Reservoir near Challis.
“While access may be challenging, the 49-acre reservoir offers anglers solitude, as well as trout and kokanee,” said Fish and Game officer Mike Demick.
Most diehard ice fishers love to talk gear. Compared to most other types of fishing, ice fishers tend to acquire a pile.
“I’ve got it all,” Burling said. “(My wife) says I’m obsessed with fishing. I tell her I’m passionate. … I got a power auger, fish finder, heating gear and all the types of rods. I probably got about 30 rods for ice fishing. I can understand what she says about being obsessed. It probably is about $4,000 to $5,000 worth of gear.”
Having a heated shelter can turn a suffer-fest into a luxury.
“I’ve got a couple of those pop tents for ice fishing, and we’ll set up a little Buddy heater inside and sit over a couple of holes, it’s T-shirt weather in there,” said Idaho Falls fisherman Sheldon Horn.
Most anglers advise taking a variety of baits and jigs to attract fish. Ice fishers are allowed to use five poles at a time. Baits include nightcrawlers, shrimp, fish meat, power bait, corn, mealworms and anchovies. Dougan swears by a specific brand of beer.
“I put the Modelos around the ice hole,” he said. “That brings the fish to the hole. It’s a little secret that not a lot of people know. Every time I’ve gone out without my Modelo, I’ve not caught anything. But when I have my Modelo, I’ve always caught a fish. It might be a superstition, but when I take something else like a Coors Light or anything else, I don’t catch as many fish. I got to have my Modelo.”
Besides catching fish, anglers point to the memories they snag with family and friends as a major reason to pursue the hobby.
“I like to take a lot of people who have never been ice fishing before just so they can experience it,” Dougan said. “Nothing’s quite the same as pulling a fish up through the ice hole. ... There’s something different about ice fishing that makes it funner.”
Burling fishes with his 81-year-old father, Bill.
“I told him ‘Pops, as long as you want to fish, I’ll duct tape that rod to your hand if you want to go’,” Burling said. “He doesn’t need the duct tape, and he doesn’t need help either. ... My Dad’s my best friend, and that’s who I hang with.”
