With some hunting seasons underway and more opening soon, Idaho Fish and Game asks the public to call the Citizens Against Poaching (CAP) hotline if they witness a violation of wildlife laws, and program the number into the contacts in your smart phone.
“The public plays a critical role in catching poachers stealing game and fish from Idaho citizens,” said Chris Wright, Idaho Fish and Game Assistant Chief of Enforcement. “Those who ‘Make the Call’ help us detect and solve cases that in many circumstances, we wouldn’t otherwise be able to.”
Callers to the hotline, (800) 632-5999, can report wildlife law violations anonymously, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Cash rewards are available to callers who provide information leading to the citation of suspected wildlife law violators.
Rewards are: $200 for birds, fish and general violations; $300 for most big game animals and wild turkey; $600 for trophy species such as bighorn sheep, mountain goat, grizzly, moose and caribou. In special circumstances, these amounts can be higher.
During its 35-year history, CAP has been an important link to catching poachers. Each year, CAP receives an average of 600 calls from the public, which results in an average of 150 citations issued and $20,000 paid in rewards. In 2018, CAP paid out $27,100 in rewards.
Those who report a wildlife violation are encouraged to note as complete a description as possible of people and vehicles involved, as well as report it as quickly as possible.
“The more detailed information you provide and the quicker your report it, the more likely a poacher will get caught,” Wright said. “License plate numbers are extremely useful, as well as exact location, time and a description of the suspects.”
Persons with any information about suspected poaching activity are encouraged to call the CAP hotline at 1-800-632-5999, report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher, or contact their local Fish and Game office.
