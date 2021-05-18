Memorial Day weekend serves as the traditional kickoff for summer camping, and Forest Service officials are expecting a doozy.
A majority of the National Forest campgrounds offer reservable sites and already most are booked through summer.
“We are filled up almost through the summer on recreation.gov reservations,” said Sarah Wheeler, spokeswoman for the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. “That’s indicative of most forests across the nation. We saw a major increase in last year and we’re seeing that it’s lining out to be the exact same for this year, too.”
The Salmon-Challis National Forest has more than 60 campgrounds and the Caribou-Targhee about 50. Most campgrounds are expected to be open for the holiday weekend with a few exceptions.
“Our concessionaire reported that every day was like a weekend and weekends were like holidays out there last summer and we’re anticipating the same thing,” Wheeler said. “I love that people are getting out and enjoying the outdoors and their public lands. It’s a clean safe place for everyone.”
A few sites will not be open this Memorial Day weekend because of snow or remodeling.
“Cave Falls Campground is undergoing renovations this summer, so it won’t be available,” Wheeler said.
A good online resource for campground reservations or first-come, first-served sites throughout the region is recreation.gov or go to the National Forest website and check out campgrounds. Some campgrounds in the national parks have yet to open. Camping in Grand Teton National Park is now by reservation only.
Wheeler said the Mesa Falls lodge is not expected to open because of COVID protocols, but people will still have access to the falls overlook and parking area.
Forest Service officials had a few reminders about building campfires, picking up trash and leaving-no-trace ethics.
Last year, wildfire firefighters reported dozens of abandoned campfires across eastern Idaho and western Wyoming each week, some causing wildfires.
“I think that’s going to be a huge headache,” said Mary Cernacek, of the Bridger-Teton National Forest. “People don’t understand what abandoned campfires are. Abandoned campfires is walking away from any campfire that still has heat in it. They may have dumped water on it and walked away thinking they have done their due diligence, that’s not necessarily so. Abandoned campfires have to stop.”
Wheeler said trashy campers was also a problem last year.
“We have people who don’t seem to care,” she said. “It makes a heavy impact when people are leaving their trash behind or vandalizing restrooms or burning pallets in our parking lots and leaving the nails behind. It’s really hard to keep up with the cleaning with the amount of use that we have. Be prepared with trash bags before you head out into the woods, to haul your trash out.”