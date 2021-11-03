Jeremiah Bishop had no idea where the road would lead him. Neither did fellow cyclists Tyler Pearce, or Eddie Anderson.
The three cyclists, somewhere near the Idaho border, are getting to their 13th hour of bicycling for the day. This is their fourth consecutive day in the saddle of over 10 hours.
In the middle of a particularly remote and vast stretch of ranchland, their hearts begin to sink as fast as the setting sun. A large fence brings to light a route-finding error with the consequence of a 15-mile backtrack.
Luckily, two headlights peek out over the horizon, saving the rather over-committed cyclists from a dark, cold night of riding.
“It’s an impossible route, not a really hard route,” said Bishop. “It’s okay if we make it too hard, but it’s not okay if we make it too easy.”
The Impossible Route is a project started by Bishop and Pearce, in which the two ride and organize a series of ‘Impossible’ routes to be completed by bicycle. Done typically on rigid gravel bikes, the routes consist of vast, far-reaching rides on minimum maintenance roads and singletrack trails.
Bishop has the experience of over 20 years of professional cycling, including a gold medal at the Pan-American Games in 2003. Also a 16-time member of the USA Cycling National Team, Bishop currently rides for team Topeak-Ergon, competing in the disciplines of Marathon and Short Track XC Mountain Biking.
Anderson, a fellow Canyon-sponsored cyclist, is a member of Team Alpecin-Fenix who specializes in the gravel discipline but is known to compete in the road discipline as well. He is the only American on the Dutch Alpecin-Fenix team.
Anderson got roped into the Impossible Route through his connection to Bishop. The two live near each other in Virginia, and a mentor-mentee relationship formed between the two professional cyclists.
“Jeremiah and I only live like 30 minutes away from each other in Virginia,” said Anderson. “I know him very well and he’s always sort of been at first like a hero figure and mentor, now we’re essentially teammates as we’re both sponsored by Canyon.”
To add to the difficulty, Bishop and Pearce also set some improbable timeframes to complete the challenge.
For their latest route, Bishop, Pearce, and Anderson would ride roughly 800 miles from the Going To The Sun Road in Glacier National Park to Grand Targhee Resort over just five days. The route would require 52 hours of remote gravel/singletrack riding.
Previous Impossible Routes took place in locales such as Mauna Kea, Death Valley, and the Appalachian Mountains. The Glacier-Teton Route was “without a doubt” the hardest Impossible Route attempted so far according to Pearce.
“When you’re at that level of fatigue and hurt and you’re days into this trip, you don’t know what’s going to crack you or what’s going to motivate you,” said Pearce. “It’s really strange.”
Pearce is a representative for the everyman on these ultra-rides, hoping to add a more relatable voice to the story than that of the professional athletes Bishop and, on this route, Anderson.
“I’m there for the sort of average joe perspective,” said Pearce. “When someone watches a pro do a thing, it’s like cool, you get paid to do that so of course you’re going to do that, but that’s not me.”
Pearce has more of a hand in the production of the episodes, in addition to riding, for which the Glacier-Teton route involved some unique challenges.
“There is no way to logistically put someone (with a camera) up the road,” said Pearce. “When we are pressing time the whole time, there were routes where we didn’t see the videographer for 90 percent of the day.”
“One of the hardest things is being able to pull out your camera when you’re nine hours into the day, you are starving, thirsty, and all you want to do is finish,” said Pearce.
The series’ Youtube viewership is pretty remarkable, with each episode bringing in over 100,000 views. The Mauna Kea episode, the most viewed, has just under 500k views.
Viewership is a key metric to Bishop, as one of the main goals of The Impossible Route is to inspire others to complete their own ‘impossible routes’.
“It’s a bit more dynamic than just going and riding in cool places, it’s more about sharing, more about cultivating this sense of adventure in peoples’ heads,” said Bishop.
Even with an emphasis on racking up views, Bishop still would rather see quality engagement from the audience.
“If we got viewed by ten people but we had ten messages from the heart from people that are dealing with a comeback, those messages alone are worth it,” said Bishop. “The point is to put something fun, engaging, and compelling together that gets people fired up.”
Still, the cyclists reveled at the chance to make some good entertainment through their discomfort.
“If it puts us in a real tough place then we get the goal of us crying the blues, struggling, and that makes the video, the art, and the story,” said Bishop.
Bishop and Anderson are somewhat used to pushing through these levels of fatigue, being professionals. For Pearce though, a different strategy is needed.
“When I am suffering a thousand deaths I just sort of meditate myself to this time in the future where it’s done and I’m eating, I’m warm, my wife is happy and my kids are playing,” said Pearce. “You just get there, and the only way to do that is to keep riding.”
One of the biggest lessons to be learned from the Impossible Route is to “just keep pedaling”, a mentality not only apparent in Pearce, but also Bishop and Anderson as well.
“The moral of this whole series is to just keep pedaling, I think everyone has this extra gear and we’re wired for survival and we’re wired to move,” said Bishop. “No matter who you are you will experience some very, very tough times, and to get through those you can’t stand still, you gotta keep moving.”
“There are going to be highs and lows and especially knowing that through the lows if you just fight through it you’re gonna feel better,” said Anderson. “There’s gonna be a bit of a reward.”
That reward was a blissful last ride on the fifth day, in which the cyclists finished the Route at Grand Targhee.
“The south end of the route we were of course so tired and had been through so much but it was just really, really neat to have this change of scenery,” said Bishop. “Once we could see the mountains in the distance, the west side of the Tetons, we knew we were going to make it.”
The riders had originally contacted Targhee trail guru Andy Williams to see if they could find a way up to Targhee which did not involve a climb up Ski Hill Rd, but were unsuccessful in finding a viable backway in.
Instead, the three riders were left with one last climb up the pavement.
“Seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, you just get that fire within that stokes you up to finish off strong,” said Anderson. “Even if you are more exhausted than ever it shows that so much of it is a mental barrier and we rode the last day stronger than any of the previous days. On the last climb up to Grand Targhee, we smashed it.”
The Impossible Route episodes can be found here. The show is also scheduled to be picked up by television network Outside TV beginning this upcoming winter.