Substantially low river flows bring stress to area fish, especially trout
Fish in Teton Valley’s waterways are feeling the heat just like all of us this summer.
After an unusually dry spring and rapid loss of snowpack, their habitat is looking like it might come under threat as we get into the meat of our summer.
Dr. Rob Van Kirk, senior scientist at the Henry’s Fork Foundation, explained how low the Teton River is currently.
“The Teton River’s natural flow, what would be in the water in absence of divergence, is only at 30% of normal. That is almost off the charts low,” said Van Kirk.
If the water gets too shallow and heats up, fish come under more stress as warmer water carries less oxygen for the fish. The shallower the water, the easier it rises in temperature.
“If it gets too warm, which I think will be the issue, fish just leave completely,” said Van Kirk.
“Years where we have low snowpack and certainly warmer temperatures, we see decreased production of cutthroat,” said Idaho Fish and Game regional fisheries manager Brett High.
One thing that is going right for fish is that there are a lot of them. A recent string of normal water years, from 2016-2020, was the main cause of a strong population.
“We have really, really, really good, strong fish populations going into this year,” said Van Kirk.
F&G’s High hasn’t seen an effect on the fishing and catch rates… Yet.
“So far, we haven’t seen a big hit on our fishing in terms of catch rates or fish abundance,” said High. “It’ll probably take more time for that to show up.”
Yellowstone cutthroat trout, the Yellowstone region’s prized catch, is particularly sensitive to warmer stream temperatures.
“In the trout world, we anticipate this will be a tougher year,” said High. “It’s really just the cutthroat that will take the biggest hit.”
“Rainbow and brown trout, they’re main stream spawners,” he continued. “They won’t be affected as much as the cutthroat which tends to spawn in tributaries.”
High spoke about how warmer water stresses the trout’s basic functions.
“It affects their growth rates, their ability to fight off disease,” said High.
Trout mitigate this effect by being drawn to cooler spots in the river, where even a little break from the warm waters can help them significantly.
“In Teton Valley, a lot of streams come into that section of the river,” said High. “The fish are going to locate those cold spots and they’re going to tuck into them and get a little reprieve from the heat.”
While fish are dealing with the short-term problems this summer presents, some effects will be more far-reaching according to Van Kirk.
“The bigger effect is going to happen this winter when fish are limited by streamflow and then in subsequent years, say two years from now, the population will be much lower because there hasn’t been as many young fish growing up and recruiting into the population,” said Van Kirk. “Especially if it gets really cold and there’s a lot of ice.”
High echoed this concern.
“The smaller juvenile fish that spawned this year, especially those in the tributaries like cutthroat, I don’t think they are going to have much success,” said High. “It’s really the winter habitat that will dictate how many fish are going to be around for next year.”
High mentioned how the high turnover rate in trout populations can potentially mitigate some of the losses of these juvenile fish.
“The way it plays out is if we have a bit higher turnover rates of natural mortality then the fish that do make it through to winter are going to end up surviving at a higher rate,” said High. “It’s almost mitigated to some extent.”
At the end of the day, trout have seen many, many warm summers across the history of the species.
“Trout are pretty resilient, they’ve handled warm water temperatures before,” said High. “They’re a fairly long-lived species so they can miss a year or two and be able to bounce back. As long as we do get some favorable spring and summers down the road.”
Another concern, albeit a relatively minor one, is increased levels of avian predation.
With shallower waters and generally more sluggish fish, birds have an easier time picking out their prey.
“Avian predation is something people are certainly worried about because it’s so visible,” said High. “We certainly know we have a large number of birds in the area that do predate on fish. Of course with lower water levels those fish will be a bit more vulnerable. But in the grand scheme of things, I don’t think avian predation will be the driver of our problem numbers.”
Anglers
With the multitude of difficulties fish are facing, the last thing they want is a hook in their mouth while struggling to get oxygen through their gills.
“Anglers, I think we as people, we recognize it’s a stressful time for fish, and we feel bad for them,” said High. “In the end, I think what the reality is that they’re not going to be biting if they are stressed.”
High said F&G is looking into the effects of angling during warm-water years, something that is currently being studied by the department.
“Our research group is conducting a study looking into the impacts of fishing during warm water conditions and how fish respond,” said High.
His instincts tell him that angling is not a big contributor to mortality.
“My gut feeling is we’re not driving that bus,” said High
The Silver Creek Preserve, located in Blaine County, is another world-class area for fishing rainbow and brown trout. The preserve was recently shut down to angling due to high water temperatures and low streamflows.
High doesn’t expect to see similar restrictions on the Teton, but he said they would be implemented only if absolutely necessary.
“It’s certainly a possibility that the department could put in some type of restrictions,” said High, “But it’s not something we typically do.”
Amy Verbeten, executive director of Friends of the Teton River, talked about how Teton Valley’s anglers can make life easier for the fish. FTR’s mission is broad, and responsible angling is just one of the areas they study along with the effects of our water supply on farms and citizens.
“As recreational anglers, we need to really be thinking about the fact that later in the summer, especially as we go into these periods of potentially record heat, we may have that combination of warm air temperatures and low stream flows that really stresses fish,” said Verbeten. “Avoid fishing in the hot parts of the day, bring a water thermometer, and plan trips to cooler waters.”