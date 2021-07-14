Horsewomen and horsemen of the Valley, including die-hard mule devotees, can now claim membership in a chapter of the national organization of the Back Country Horsemen. Founded in 1973, this group thrives in 32 states and is dedicated to perpetuating the commonsense use and enjoyment of horses in America’s backcountry and wilderness. BCH works to ensure that public lands remain open to recreational stock use and assists the agencies responsible for the management of public lands in meeting their goals. Members volunteer to clear and repair trails and to undertake projects such as building pathways and bridges to protect wetlands. Devoted to “leave no trace” principles, BCH and the Teton Valley chapter are committed to keeping our backcountry and wilderness lands wild. This past summer, in conjunction with the Forest Service, members of TVBCH restored parts of three different wilderness trails and linked arms and loppers with HAPI Trails to clear their riding trail. Experts also partnered with HAPI Trails to offer a day of instruction to members and the public on how to pack and camp with stock.
Teton Valley is a historical stronghold of Western horsemanship. In recent years, though, our Valley has experienced exceptional growth: an explosion of home construction and home rentals; the building of several golf courses; burgeoning interest in bicycling both on the roads and in the backcountry; the advent of electric bikes, as well as the long popular use of motorized two- and four-wheelers. It was not that long ago that the only company horse riders had in the back country was the occasional hiker or backpackers. Today, unless riding in the designated wilderness, equestrians must be ready to encounter any number of mechanized vehicles around a corner or a switch-back. Part of the work of BCH is to help train and educate both horseback riders and the public in general on the best approaches to basic safety. Increased awareness and good manners by all parties are essential to the sharing of these public lands. That said, thanks to all of you mechanized riders who will stop, slow down, or turn off engines as appropriate when you encounter horses. Much appreciated, needless to say.
Not to be overlooked in any of this is that the Teton Valley BCH offers the chance for horse lovers to meet other equestrians, to attend horsemanship and mule clinics, to find friends with whom to go horse packing and camping and head off on trail rides. In fact, rides of all kinds are part of the program: easy and gentle ones for the inexperienced--or simply those who prefer not to stare down precipitous cliffs on a switchback--or long distance, rugged, demanding, and deeply rewarding wilderness adventures for those horses, mules, and riders who are willing and able. In any case, good horsemanship, safety, and the “leave no trace” ethic always come first.
If you are an equestrian, or want to be, and if you enjoy the good company of other great folks who want to keep our backcountry wild, this is an organization for you. Check out our Facebook page (“Teton Valley Back Country Horsemen”) and go online and read about the history and programs of the Back Country Horsemen of America. Please join up. Contact our Treasurer, Dennis Craig (mrddc@hotmail.com) for the details.
Happy trails to all!
Michael Mulligan is the president and co-founder of the Teton Valley Back Country Horsemen. He lives in Alta.