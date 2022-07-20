The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is bringing the ‘Take Me Fishing’ trailer to the Trail Creek Pond southeast of Victor near Mike Harris Campground this Saturday, July 23.
Starting at 9 a.m., individuals are encouraged to stop by to give fishing a try, as well as learn about the sport. Fishing licenses will not be needed for the duration of the event, but will be required before and after for anyone 14 and older.
James Brower, Regional Communications Director for IDF&G, talked about how the trailer’s events remove access barriers for those looking to experience the thrill of a catch for the first time.
“We will take anybody that comes and wants to learn how to fish and let them borrow a pole and some bait for the day. It’s a very family-friendly activity, a really fun thing to do with the kids,” said Brower.
While the event is geared more towards exposing children to angling, Brower has taught anyone up to 75 years old how to fish at the events. The important distinction is that the event is geared towards beginners, not just children, and is meant as an introduction to the sport.
“We are hoping to create lifetime anglers,” said Brower. “People that can pick it up, it’s a good wholesome sport. There is just so much fishing opportunity here in the state of Idaho that you can drop a line in the water almost anywhere you go.”
“It is really cool to see the diversity in the individuals that come. It’s fairly cheap, it doesn’t cost very much, and equipment is also relatively inexpensive. You can go buy a pole at Walmart or Sportsmans for 15, 16 bucks, they go up from there, but it is a sport that is really easy to get into,” said Brower.
That space for opportunity isn’t something that should be taken for granted according to Brower.
“We want people to take advantage of that and to experience it and get out with their families and their kids and to have a great time doing something fun and very outdoorsy,” said Brower.
Besides the fishing demos, F&G technicians will be giving out information about fishing in Idaho and answering questions people might have.
“They can help people tie knots, put worms on hooks, can help them get untangled and give them a bit of information on where to go and how to fish for certain species like trout or warm water fish and to answer any questions that they have in order to get started,” said Brower.
Having the opportunity to go out and interact with the public is always savored by F&G authorities who want to grow the outdoor sports they love.
“It’s a culmination of all our efforts and it’s one of my favorite things. People are out there having fun and they are happy and having a good time. We happen to have a whole lot of really good folks here in Idaho and I consider it a pleasure to help them have a good time when they’re out there in the outdoors,” said Brower.
Brower can understand how it might seem a bit intimidating from the outside, but wants the public to know that if you just start small, each step can bring you closer to finding a new passion.
“Fishing is pretty simple when it comes down to it, it can look a little daunting from the outside but once you get doing it it’s as simple as pushing a button, throwing a line in the water, and waiting to see what happens,” said Brower.
The Take Me Fishing trailer is designed for beginners and will be carrying spinner reels on their rods for beginners. F&G techs will be on hand to answer fly fishing questions but are focusing on ease of use for those looking to cast a line. For more details, find information on the Idaho Fish and Game Region 6 website.