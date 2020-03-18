In a decision unrelated to the coronavirus, the Valley Famous Film Fest has been delayed until April 25, meaning there’s more time for snow sports enthusiasts to submit their edits of sliding, shredding, sending, or schussing. It also means there’s time for the folks at the Spud Drive-In to dig out the parking lot.
Alex Morelli, who dreamed up the festival with her husband Chris and charged headfirst into event organization, says that a lot of snow needs to be moved in order for people to park at the venerable valley establishment.
The show was supposed to happen on March 21 in order to catch locals who might leave town for vacation or work during the off season.
“We apologize for any inconvenience, but do think this date will be even better since it will be the actual end of the season!” Morelli said when announcing the change in scheduling.
Locals have already been submitting edits that are most excellent.
“We have gotten edits from some of the deepest days, which I applaud for sure, because it’s so hard to take the time to focus on filming when there’s so much pow to distract you!” Morelli said. She has also seen some truly inspiring grom footage (there’s nothing like a Teton-raised kid to make you feel inadequate about your athletic endeavors).
The deadline for submissions is now April 15, leaving time to put together a great backcountry edit or a touching homage to all the area’s shuttered ski resorts. Send in edits online or by mail via USB drive. For complete submission instructions, visit valleyfamousfilmfestival.com. Clips must be under seven minutes long.
The shin-dig starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 25 and films start at 8 p.m. The Racin’ Station, Grand Targhee, Yostmark, Sego, 22 Designs, and Kate’s Real Food have stepped up to sponsor the event and there are prizes for best edits, which will be chosen by the audience. Citizen 33 will be pouring beer, and the Spud grill will be open.
“It’s sweet to see people getting stoked!” Morelli said. “Looking forward to everything people continue to send in.”
