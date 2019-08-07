Thanks to collaboration between several valley organizations, volunteers at this year’s AJ Trail Day on Aug. 17 will be building a new trail outside of Victor called Happy Hour.
Every year, AJ Trail Day memorializes the passion of AJ Linnell, who died in a plane crash in April 2015. Linnell, an avid mountain biker, volunteer, and Victor City Council member, envisioned a large, accessible trail network in Victor and worked with stakeholders to make that vision a reality.
Rush Hour, a two-mile trail along the north side of Highway 33 from Old Jackson Highway to the Idaho-Wyoming state line, was the first sanctioned piece of new singletrack within the Southern Valley area. With the help of the US Forest Service and many volunteers, Teton Valley Trails and Pathways built Rush Hour in 2011, and the trail was later adopted into the Southern Valley project plan, which encompassed a year-round, multi-use, beginner-friendly trail network from Pole Canyon to Mike Harris Campground.
That plan, approved by USFS in 2017 after extensive public input and environmental impact analysis, includes a connector that mirrors Rush Hour on the south side of the highway from Mike Harris to Trail Creek Campground. That trail, Happy Hour, will work its way along the bench above Trail Creek and end with a bridge over the creek to the state line parking lot. Mountain Bike the Tetons is currently pursuing grants to fund the bridge.
TVTAP executive director Dan Verbeten anticipates that Happy Hour, which will have a gentle grade, will be popular with walkers as well as people camped at either Mike Harris or Trail Creek. It will also be groomed in the winter.
“That’s part of the concept, that the Southern Valley project is for all user groups,” Verbeten said. “We think this trail will be very compelling for walkers and people who want to make a loop with Rush Hour.”
The City of Victor has also been working to develop more connectivity in the Southern Valley area. As part of the region’s proposed Greater Yellowstone Trail, the Teton Centennial Pathway will eventually connect Old Jackson Highway to the top of Teton Pass. In 2013-14, Victor secured Federal Lands Access Program grants to construct the path, but five years later the path, parking lot, and two underpasses for safe travel across Highway 33 are still in the design process.
Verbeten confirmed on Monday that representatives from the Federal Highway Administration will be in Teton Valley the third week of August to go over the latest design updates, including the underpasses. If all design elements look good, they will work with the Idaho Transportation Department on timing and put the project out for bids, aiming for a spring/summer 2020 construction schedule.
“The singletrack is the easy part to punch in,” Verbeten said. “Once those big pieces of infrastructure are in place, the bridge and the underpasses, that’s when the connection be ready.”
Trail work volunteers should meet at Mike Harris at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 with close-toed shoes, gloves, water, lunch, and plenty of energy. Kate’s Real Food will provide snacks and there will be raffle prizes from event sponsors including Grand Targhee Resort, Giant Cycles, and MD Nursery. Volunteers will spend the day clearing the trail corridor and following the trail dozer to do tread and finish work.
After the trail day wraps up, there will be a BBQ at Grand Teton Brewing Company from 5 to 7 p.m. and a bike time trial up the short but challenging AJ Memorial Trail behind Mountainside Village. While volunteers eat and drink for free, everyone is welcome to the party, which is made possible thanks to GTBC, Fitzgerald’s Bicycles, TVTAP, and the AJ Linnell Memorial Trail Fund.
