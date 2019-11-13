It’s time to get outside and make new memories as the Caribou-Targhee National Forest’s Christmas tree tags are now available through Dec. 24.
Permits are available for purchase from any of the District Ranger stations and vendor locations including the Teton Basin Ranger District in Driggs. Working with external vendors allows us to offer permits during weekend and evening hours since most Forest Service offices are closed on federal holidays and weekends. Local vendors include Peaked Sports and Yostmark in Driggs and the Victor Emporium in Victor.
Tags are non-refundable and must be purchased before cutting your tree. Permits are $15 for trees up to 20 feet tall and are limited to one tree per household. Permits may be used in any open area administered by the CTNF. Please note that permit restrictions are different for trees cut on Bureau of Land Management lands.
A list of vendor locations is available online at: https://go.usa.gov/xp2Gk. The website also contains safety tips to consider before heading out to cut your tree, how to properly care for your tree and steps you can take to increase its longevity throughout the holiday season.
Households that purchase a Christmas tree permit are encouraged to harvest their trees as soon as possible due to weather conditions. Mountain snowstorms and subsequent road conditions can limit access to cutting areas.
A map and/or information sheet will be provided with each Christmas tree permit showing where cutting is permitted. All motorized travel restrictions are still in effect and will be enforced.
Please refer to the Motorized Vehicle Use Maps and information given to you with the Christmas tree permit before heading out to cut your tree.
Forest Service United States Department of Agriculture
Additionally, in support of Every Kid Outdoors (formerly Every Kid in the Park), the CaribouTarghee National Forest will offer one free holiday tree cutting permit to fourth graders who present a valid paper or durable Every Kid Outdoors pass. The fourth grader must be present at the time the permit is issued and must be picked up prior to cutting your tree. The free holiday tree cutting permit is not available at local vendors but is available at all our forest service offices.
The Every Kid Outdoors initiative allows fourth graders to go to the Every Kid Outdoors web site and obtain a pass for free entry for them and their families to more than 2,000 federally managed lands and waters for an entire year starting Sept. 1.
The Caribou-Targhee National Forest wishes you a happy holiday season!
