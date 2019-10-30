Idaho Fish and Game needs help from all big game hunters to fill out their hunter reports whether or not they harvested. With many general any weapon deer seasons winding down, hunters who are done can fill out their reports online or by calling (877) 268-9365. The phone option is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week. Please have your hunting tag number when calling.
If you plan to keep hunting, good luck and please remember everyone who bought big game tags needs to report so wildlife managers can get accurate and vital information for managing big game herds.
CommentsKeep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.