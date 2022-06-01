As the sun begins to shine with increasing regularity and the snow slowly but surely recedes to our very highest elevations, Teton Valley Backcountry Horsemen held their annual packing clinic at the county fairgrounds.
New for this year was the addition of a tack swap, giving horsemen the opportunity to resell old riding gear and others the chance to pick up a great discount.
Lacy Garton, a member of TVBH and a helping hand in organizing the spring event, talked about the reception the community has given.
“This is our second time we have done a packing clinic, and last time our community loved it so we’re doing our second one. The tack swap is our first time, and so we have learned a lot on how to organize the event,” said Garton.
To help with initial hurdles of organizing the swap, Garton found help from asking local ski swap organizers and those that help with the tack swap in Jackson.
TVBH originally partnered with HAPI Trails to host the event, similar to last year. An ugly Memorial Day weekend weather forecast turned that plan on its head however.
“We’re actually a little bummed because we love HAPI so much, but with the county, we were able to change our venue and make the accommodations in less than 12 hours. It was just so critical because the packing clinic needs to be outside and will be taking place all day, learning all the different techniques we’ll be teaching and so we just had to do it indoors or it would have been completely ruined,” said Garton.
Garton hopes that TVBH will be able to turn the event into an annual or semi-annual event. Memorial Day weekend is apt timing for the event, before the summer begins in earnest. Garton hopes that timeliness will lead to continued proper backcountry behavior.
“One of the big things that we’re hoping people can take away is what’s called leave no trace. That’s teaching techniques that you can take your stock, horses and mules, into the backcountry and wilderness and camp and have fun, but then be able to leave no trace,” said Garton.
“There are different techniques of tying the stock to the trees, there are things you need to make sure to do when you leave such as making sure there are not piles of crap all over the place so it can break down in a more natural way so that the wilderness can be used over and over by all the stock users. The leave no trace will be a big focus for us,” she continued.
Looking forward to the summer months brings an air of excitement for Garton and TVBH, who have a slew of projects and rides to complete. The Forest Service even reached out to TVBH, who will now be in charge of maintaining the Moose Creek and Coal Creek trails near Victor through the summer.
“This summer we are going to be planning group rides every other week, just fun rides for Backcountry Horsemen members to ride with like minded people and go out and explore our wilderness areas. The Forest Service also asked us to adopt the Moose Creek and Coal Creek trails over in Victor, so we will be responsible all summer to keep those trails free of fallen trees and everything like that for all users, not only people that will be on horses and mules. That will be a big focus for us this year,” concluded Garton.