Business for avalanche educators across Teton Valley is still booming, even though the season has started with a whimper.
In a business that was particularly upended by the pandemic, avy educators remain in exceedingly high demand to match the large uptick in outdoor recreation brought on by Covid.
“Well, we’re pretty much booked for this year,” said Rich Rinaldi, owner and guide at Yostmark Mountain Equipment and Backcountry Tours.
Yostmark’s valley neighbor, The American Avalanche Institute, can also speak to this unrelenting increase.
Sarah Carpenter, lead guide and co-owner of AAI, was frank about the levels of recreationists demanding AAI’s services.
“We’re seeing increased demand again for avalanche education and we’re doing our best to meet it,” said Carpenter.
Only nine of 59 classes through AAI have any open spots, with all but two of those nine having more than four spots left open. Three of those nine are Level 1 courses, which is the beginning-level class.
Students of the courses are not oblivious to the high demand and are adapting by signing up earlier than ever.
“We were booking people in September it seems like,” said Rinaldi. Yostmark’s operation is much smaller than AAI’s, which specializes in avalanche education.
With demand what it is and the ever-evolving challenges of the pandemic, both operations are hesitant to go fully revert to what things looked like pre-Covid.
“We feel like there’s still enough uncertainty,” said Carpenter of sticking with last winter’s precautions.
Rinaldi was similarly bearish when asked if things would look like a “normal” winter again.
“Not for this year no, last year it was about smaller groups, and pretty hard-core Covid restrictions,” said Rinaldi.
Both AAI and Yostmark have installed virtual components in the curriculum, and according to Carpenter, have yielded unexpected benefits.
“We also felt like with offering the opportunities for self-paced online learning people came better prepared and also had an opportunity to review the material after the field session,” said Carpenter. “So we decided to stick with that format this year.”
While the pivot to a partially virtual curriculum looks to stay for the long haul, the content of what is being taught has remained the same.
“Every year when looking at teaching there are things that evolve in teaching different topics and having conversations around decision making and information sorting and prioritization,” said Carpenter. “In general, our system continues to be based on our backcountry checklist, and then incorporating new research and new information into that.”
Rinaldi shared a similar sentiment.
“We just keep updated with what’s going on and make small tweaks, but nothing super drastic,” said Rinaldi.
With students signing up earlier than ever, the reward of getting a class that is in prime learning conditions is getting harder and harder to achieve.
Registration for avalanche courses isn’t as cut and dried as just picking a class and paying the fee. Prospective students have to aim for the right level class, try and find one as close as possible, and pick a date that will have a decent shot at good snow conditions.
Sign up for a date too early in winter, and there won’t be much of a snowpack to study. Sign up for one too late, and you might have to wait a summer to hone those skills.
From now until Dec. 19, AAI will host six classes made up of Level 1, Level 2, and Professional Level 1 courses near Jackson.
For each of the students in those classes, the odds look less than promising for an ideal snowpack to study.
Sure there are some storms forecasted between now and then and anything could happen, but there is no denying that old man winter has hit snooze a few times on his way out of bed this year.
Lisa Van Sciver, a forecaster for the Bridger Teton Avalanche Center, described the current snowpack at the Skinny Skis Avalanche Awareness Night presentation on Dec. 2.
“It’s actually for the most part melting,” said Van Sciver. “What we got out there right now is a little bit of a dog’s breakfast, we got a little bit of everything going on.”
To give you an idea of how shallow, and young, the snowpack is currently, one only has to look up Ski Hill Road to see for themselves.
Grand Targhee is struggling mightily from conditions-related issues, with all runs south of the Dreamcatcher chair lift and north of Chief Joe Bowl closed (as of Dec. 5) due to early season conditions.
Multiple large dirt patches on open runs can be seen near the base area, although the snowpack is a little meatier on the higher elevations and in shaded terrain.
With avalanche courses kicking off across the region this week, it just gives us all one more reason to pray for snow.
After all, proper training in a conducive learning environment can make all the difference when venturing out in the backcountry.