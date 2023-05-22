Bryce Angell
Our friends and all our cousins grew up living country style. We lived on farms. We all had chores, stayed busy most the while.
But the chore we shared in common, more than tractors pulling plows, was spending night and morning in our barns to milk the cows.
It didn’t matter if you only milked a cow or two. Or if you milked two hundred, milking time was alway due.
Every night at 5:00 pm or morning 5:00 am you’d find yourself next to a cow and milking once again.
We’d wear those coveralls that came two sizes extra big. You were always readjusting like Miss Johnson’s curly wig.
When finished with the milking you would take a long hot shower. ‘Cuz if you didn’t you would smell like pungent cow manure.
Some of the boys, who milked the cows, were on the wrestling team. The wrestling room smelled of manure bursting at the seams.
The coach called all the boys together. Said, “We’ve got a smell. So when you’re done with milking, would you take a shower as well?”
The farm boys must have listened to their coach’s word, and yet. Still a hint of cow manure. I swear it ekes out of your sweat.
The cows were so annoying like your daughter’s new boyfriend. A milk cow won’t stay milked. There never is an end.
Vacations only happened when another milked your cows. But no one liked the smelly job. Good help was hard to rouse.
An older man once told me that milking cows, to him, was fun. He must have left his hat off, baked his brain while in the sun.
Milking cows was not so fun, more tedious to me. But it’s where I learned to work and farm life was the life to be.
I’d just got home from school one night, and talk about good luck. When my father drove up in his empty Chevy two ton truck.
He said, “There are no milk cows. I up and sold ‘em all today.” My mind was all a whirl and I was speechless, you could say.
I’ve never been in jail except to see a friend or two. But no more milking cows felt like jail time served and through.
I must admit I’m thankful for the milk that we can buy. ‘Cuz if it weren’t for milk my Oreos would go down dry.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left.
Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.