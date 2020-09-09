Hello Teton County neighbors,
As a candidate for Prosecuting Attorney, I’d like to talk about my aims for the office if I am elected. It’s important to note that an elected prosecutor in the State of Idaho has two roles to play, one as a true criminal prosecutor, and the other as a County Attorney who advises county decision-makers.
To focus on the former role in this letter, I aim to bring certain changes, many of which I have seen while serving Idahoans as a Judge’s law clerk or as a public defender. Foremost, it is my goal to ensure fair and just prosecution across all demographics of our Valley. Not only will I especially track the treatment of the criminally accused youth and Hispanic neighbors, I will also publish all case dispositions whether a case is dismissed, resolved through a plea agreement or diversion program, or there is a straight conviction. If the community has a question about how a completed case is handled, I will give answer, so long as the privacy of a defendant is not violated.
I will follow the spirit of our State’s Constitution by directly communicating and explaining the legal process to crime victims with the help of an advocate. An individual who is already victimized should not be double victimized by having to hire legal counsel to represent their interest or assure substantive or restitution deadlines are met in their case to ensure justice is achieved. I would implement the approach that I’ve seen in cases where I am counsel, that if a plea agreement is struck, the case is always paused until the victim is contacted by the prosecutor.
When a criminal defendant is convicted, it is up to the prosecutor to recommend a sentence that best serves the needs of the people of our State. I believe that a sentence can be punitive and restorative for the defendant, and also fiscally responsible for the taxpayers. For example on possession or DUI cases, I am a committee member of a specialty drug/DUI court, where the convicted are held accountable, and they receive restorative therapy, all the while exterior sources contribute significant funding to make these programs a success.
Realistically, aims like this mean little if the Prosecuting Attorney is not experienced in applicable rules of evidence, case law, and statutes in an Idaho Courtroom. I am a candidate with over 368 court appearances in just this year at the time this letter was published. I am your candidate for fair and just prosecution with the proven Idaho Courtroom experience needed.
Thank you,
Alex Sosa